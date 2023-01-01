From CRPF to SBI, Check Out List of Government Jobs to Apply For This Week

Bagging an ideal job often involves wading through a number newspapers and scouring the internet. If you are looking for a switch or trying to get your first government job then we have compiled a list of government jobs you can apply for. From CRPF to SBI, there are a number of government jobs in different fields available this week.

TSPSC recruitment 2022

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has invited applications for 148 posts of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture and Co-Operation Department. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC. The last date to submit applications is January 30 till 5 pm. The selection will be on the basis of either a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT)or offline OMR based exam of objective-type. The salary on offer is up to Rs 1,27,310 per month. Click to know more details.

CRPF recruitment 2022

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has notified 1458 vacant posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates can apply online through the official website of the CRPF last by January 25. Candidates must be aged between 18 and 25 years and should have passed class 12. The selection process involves different stages - Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), written exam, Skill Test (for steno), document verification, and medical examination. Read on to know more.

OSSC recruitment 2022

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha. The total number of vacancies is 65. Candidates can apply through the website of OSSC. Last date to apply is January 25, 2023. Candidates must be between 21 and 38 years of age and should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and mains exam. The salary for the post ranges between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 per month. To know more, click here.

SBI recruitment 2022

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 1438 posts of Collection Facilitators on a contractual basis. Applications can be submitted online on the official website of SBI. The last date to apply is January 10. Candidates must be a retired officer of the SBI or associate banks in SBI after attaining superannuation at the age of 60. The upper age limit to apply is 65 years. Selected candidates can draw a salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. Click here to know more.

IISC recruitment 2022

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Banglore has released notification for recruitment to 76 posts of Administrative Assistant vacancies. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IISC till 11:55 pm on January 6. Candidates must not be older than 26 and must hold a bachelor’s degree with an aggregate of 50 per cent of marks. The salary on offer ranges from Rs. 21700 to 69100 per month. Know more details here.

