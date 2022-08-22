From Cyber Security to Data Science, Latest Courses Offered by IITs

Many of the India Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have launched new courses this year, right from data science to medical physics. While some courses do require students to crack the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced, for some students just need to be pass the required minimum eligibility criteria.

From IIT Madras to Hyderabad, here is a list of new courses started by IITs this year:

IIT Madras – BS in Programming & Data Science

IIT Madras is now offering BS degree in programming and data science. It comes with an option for a four-year BS degree in data science and applications. As part of the BS level, students can do an eight-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes. Students who are currently in class 12 can also apply and secure admission to the programme.

Admitted students will start the programme after successfully completing their class 12. Students from any stream can enroll. There is no age limit. Anyone who has studied English and mathematics in class 10 are eligible to apply. As the classes are conducted online, there is also no geographic limit either.

IIT Hyderabad – MSc in Medical Physics

IIT Hyderabad is launching a three years Master of Science (MSc) programme in medical physics. The programme aims to provide world-class medical physicist specialist training in the concepts and techniques of applying physics in medicine. It intends to provide clinical orientation for radiation physics, clinical immersion and shadowing, industry/ clinical lectures, short term projects, and clinical internship (in the third year) for 12 months. The internship is mandatory for certification.

IIT Patna – Courses in Computer Science, Business Management

IIT Patna is all set to start six new academic programmes compliant to National Education Policy (NEP-2020). The new programmes are starting with three academic courses in computer science stream and three in business management stream. The three-year UG programmes are designed for class 12 pass outs, who have dreamt of IIT quality education but were unable to crack JEE Advanced.

IIT Madras – Courses in AL, ML, Cyber Security & Computer Graphics

IIT Madras is offering free courses in ‘cutting edge technologies’. The top performers in the course will be eligible for employment with Sony India Software Centre. Students will be selected based on their academic performance in engineering degrees. Students who graduated in 2020-2021, 2021-2022 with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate in all examinations and whose parents have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh will be eligible to apply. To be selected, a written entrance examination would also be conducted followed by an interview. Students who successfully clear the evaluation with the highest score are eligible for a stipend provided under the training programme.

IIT Mandi – MTech in Electric Transportation

The institute has launched a two year, MTech course in electric transportation. The new course aims to expose candidates to cutting-edge research on electric transportation, systems design, and dissertation. After the course, students will be eligible for employment in the EV industry. The course has been designed considering electrification of transportation in the country to promote a cleaner, and sustainable environment.

