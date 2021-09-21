From Data Science to E-Commerce, IIMs Offering MBA in Technological Fields

Various Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are offering a range of courses with technology specialisations. Not only specialised courses, but many IIMs also have dedicated centres for cutting-edge technology research and their applications in business management. Here is a list of the courses in technology specialisations offered by various IIMs.

IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore is offering a two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in business analytics. In its course introduction, the b-school says that the programme will give students “the tools and techniques to become an expert in this evolving, high-demand field.” The multi-disciplinary program is aimed to meet the growing demand for talent that can analyse and demystify big data.

IIM Raipur

Under its Centre for Digital Economy, IIM Raipur has created a research environment focused on electronic governance, analytics for the digital economy, electronic commerce, technology adoption, online security and privacy, and digitisation strategy. The institute’s MBA programme includes tech-specialised courses like business analytics using data mining and innovation and technology management.

IIM Ahmedabad

Under its new Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIM Ahmedabad is set to undertake research on cutting-edge technologies. The centre also aims to help businesses connect with its researchers to solve their problems using the latest technology. The institute also offers a 16-month Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (ePGD-ABA), a programme with a mix of online and on-campus sessions. Moreover, its MBA programme also includes courses like new technology application, design, and business models and transforming business through information technology.

IIM Kashipur

IIM Kashipur is offering MBA in business analytics. The programme’s is aimed at students who want to join the big data revolution. According to the institute, the programme is a “judicious mix of managerial and analytics subjects”. IIM Kashipur has also partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand, and GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, to establish a design innovation centre that aims to solve real-world problems in local society and the business landscape.

