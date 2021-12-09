From Data Science to Ux Design: List of Certificate Courses Offered By Google

In a bid to help businesses and job seekers learn the skills needed to succeed in the new digital economy, that is growing in the country, Google has commenced ‘Google Career Certificates’. These certificates will teach learners job-ready skills.

Anyone without any prior experience can avail of these courses. Additionally, one can take these courses and learn from them at their own pace. The programmes also give learners the opportunity to connect with top employers. Through these courses, one will get professional training designed by Google.

Also read| Google Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 70,000 for Girls to Pursue Computer Science Degrees

Google Certificate Courses

Data Analytics

Data analytics is the collection, transformation, and organisation of data in order to draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision-making. At present this skill is one of the most wanted in most jobs. Through this course, learners can gain an immersive understanding of the practices and processes used by junior or associate data analysts in their day-to-day job.

This course will help you learn, how to clean and organise data for analysis, and complete analysis and calculations using spreadsheets, SQL, and R programming. This will also help you learn how to visualise and present data findings in dashboards, presentations, and commonly used visualisation platforms.

IT Support

In this programme, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. In this course you will learn to perform day-to-day IT support tasks including computer assembly, wireless networking, installing programs, and customer service. One will also learn how to provide end-to-end customer support, ranging from identifying problems to troubleshooting and debugging. At under 10 hours per week, you can complete the certificate in less than six months. You can avail the course for free.

Read| From Google to PMRF: Top Fellowships for College Aspirants

IT Automation

It is crucial for any employee in IT to know how to write code to solve problems and automate solutions. This beginner-level, certificate course, developed by Google, is designed to provide IT professionals with in-demand skills — including Python, Git, and IT automation — that can help you advance your career.

This course will further teach you how to manage IT resources at scale, both for physical machines and virtual machines in the cloud. It will also help in learning use of Git and GitHub for version control. The certificate can be completed in less than six months of part-time study. This is a free certification course.

Project Management

The third course on the list is for those who wish to be team leaders or project managers. Project managers are natural problem-solvers. They set the plan and guide teammates, and manage changes, risks, and stakeholders. This programme will help learners get the foundations of agile project management, with a focus on implementing scrum events, building scrum artifacts, and understanding scrum roles.

It will help you gain an immersive understanding of the practices and processes used by a junior or associate data analyst in their day-to-day job. The certificate can be completed in less than six months of part-time study. This programme includes over 140 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments which will help you simulate real-world project management scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace. The best part is that any learner can take this course and that too for free.

Read| Great Learning Launches PG in Software Development & Engineering With Placement Assistance

UX Design

User experience (UX) designers focus on the interaction that users have with products, like websites, apps, and physical objects. They make those everyday interactions useful, enjoyable, and accessible.

This course will help you understand the basics of UX research, like planning research studies, conducting interviews and usability studies, and synthesizing research results. It will prepare you for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, and no experience is required to avail of this course. In this course, you will create designs on paper and in digital design tools like Figma and Adobe XD. By the end of the certificate programme, you will have a professional UX portfolio that includes three end-to-end projects, so that you’re ready to apply for jobs. The learners can avail this course for free.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.