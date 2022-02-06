From Delhi to Bihar: States Reopening Schools Tomorrow

As the Covid-19 cases across the country have started to decline, several states have decided to reopen schools. While West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra have already reopened schools in the past week, some states will be opening schools from tomorrow, February 7. Here is a list of states reopening schools:

Uttar Pradesh

The UP government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges from February 7 due to a decrease in the Covid-19 cases in the state. Schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12. The remaining classes are not reopening yet. Online classes will continue at the same time. “On January 17, active cases in the state were 1,01,600 and now it has come to 41,000 and within a week it may become zero,” the CM had said in an administrative meeting.

Gujarat

Like the UP government, the Gujarat government has allowed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from tomorrow. As per a circular issued by the education department, it said that government, private and grant-in-aid schools can resume physical classes from Monday. Meanwhile, online teaching will continue and students can choose at their convenience. Schools in the state have been shut down since December 2021 due to a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state.

Bihar

Schools in Bihar are opening up with 50 per cent capacity for students of class 8 and students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to attend schools in full capacity. Apart from schools, colleges and coaching institutes will also reopen with 100 per cent capacity. Schools have been closed in Bihar since January 6 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. Schools for those below class 8 will remain shut and online classes will continue for all students.

Delhi

Delhi government has also decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 starting tomorrow. The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Schools will reopen in a phased manner following strict Covid-19 precautions and only vaccinated staff and teachers will be allowed to attend offline classes. DDMA has also allowed offices to function with 100 per cent capacity in the capital. Meanwhile, nursery to class 8 will reopen from February 14 onwards.

“On the basis of the advice of the experts, in light of the consistently decreasing positivity and numbers of cases, institutions of higher education and coaching institutes to open subject to SoPs and strict adherence to CAB,” DDMA had said. It also said that the vaccination of children between 15-18 age group must be enhanced.

Kerala

Kerala schools and colleges are reopening from February 7. As per the guidelines released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, offline classes have been allowed to resume in a phased manner across all educational institutions. Schools will reopen tomorrow for classes 10 to 12. For classes 1 to 9, schools will reopen from February 14.

Odisha

Schools in Odisha are reopening for students of class 8 and above from February 7. Students studying in class 7 to kindergarten will be allowed to attend physical classes from Feb 14 onwards. Those who attend schools in physical mode will have to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines and norms. Colleges and technical institutes will also reopen from February 7.

