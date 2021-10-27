From Delhi to West Bengal, Check List of States Reopening Schools After Diwali

Schools across India are all set to reopen after the festivals. Most of the states are planning to reopen schools after the Diwali break. Schools have been shut across India since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some states had reopened schools in between for a brief period, it had to be shut down due to the second wave of coronavirus in 2021.

Most states schools have reopened schools in a phased manner beginning with senior classes, that is, 9 to 12, however, there are few states which are yet to reopen any of the classes and will do so post-Diwali. In others, the next phase of reopening will begin post-Diwali. Here is a state-wise list of school reopening across country -

Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed physical classes to reopen from November 1. Schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 from September 1. The remaining classes will commence offline education from November 1. Online classes will continue along with physical classes. Students are required to get parental consent before attending school.

West Bengal: Schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 16, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said. Banerjee had earlier stated that schools will be reopened after Durga Puja on alternate days. The physical classes will begin keeping in mind the health and safety of the children. The education department will work on modalities and guidelines to reopen schools. The government has directed that school campuses should be sanistised and made completely ready before it reopens. Along with schools, colleges and universities will also reopen in the state.

Odisha: Class 8 has reopened from October 25, class 11 from October 21 while classes 9, 10, and 12 have already been resumed from July 26 in the state after it witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases. While the online option will continue, students can attend the offline classes in consultation with their parents.

Tamil Nadu: Schools reopened for students of classes 1 to 8 from November 1 while classes 9 to 12 had already reopened from September 1. CM Stalin had directed schools and students to maintain all COVID-19 safety protocols including wearing masks at all time, and maintaining social distancing rules.

Karnataka: Physical classes began for classes 1 to 5 from October 25 for government school students, however, several private schools in the state have decided to reopen schools for these classes only after Diwali. The government had already reopened schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 6 and classes 9 to 12 from August 23. All teachers and staff members have been asked to get vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Maharashtra: Schools reopened in Maharashtra for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas from October 4 and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas. Students were asked to bring consent from their parents to be able to attend physical classes. Online classes continued along with offline classes in the state.

Kerala: The Kerala government reopened schools from November 1 for classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 and 12. The teachers and staff were directed to be vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine before schools reopened. Drivers of vehicles to be used by schools for transportation of children were also asked to be vaccinated. As per the SOPs, classes are to be divided in half as batches and a maximum of two children are allowed to be seated per bench.

Madhya Pradesh: The state government resumed physical classes for students of primary and senior classes from September. Classes 6 to 12 had reopened first followed by junior classes from September 21 with 50 per cent student capacity per day.

Rajasthan: Classes 6 to 8 resumed with 50 per cent capacity from September 20. As per the guidelines issued by the state government, conducting morning assembly prayer and opening of school canteen is not allowed. Attendance is not mandatory and online classes are to continue. Schools had reopened for students of 9 to 12 from September 1 while classes 1 to 5 reopened from September 27.

Haryana: The state reopened schools for classes 1 to 3 from September 20. While classes 4 and 5 reopened from September 1, classes 6 to 12 commenced offline classes from July. Classes are being held online as well. Those who want to appear for the physical classes have been directed to bring a consent letter from their parents.

