From Delhi University to Central Bank: List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you’re searching for a job in a government organisation, then we have lined up a set of some lucrative options to apply for. Ranging from sectors like banking, airforce to public service and navy, here is the list of jobs you can apply for this week. Check out the details of registration carefully.

Central Bank Of India

The Central Bank of India has released notification for job profiles such as risk manager, technical officer, income tax officer, and data scientist, among others, totalling up to as many as 115 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply by December 17 at centralbankofindia.co.in. Candidates will be selected via an online exam followed by a personal interview Check out the details here.

Delhi University NCWEB

DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) is hiring guest faculty across 26 undergraduate (UG) and 1 postgraduate (PG) teaching centres for the academic session 2021-22. The registrations began on December 11 and will continue till December 17 at the official website of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in or at du.ac.in. Selected applicants will teach BA, BCom, MA, and MSc (Maths). Click here to know all details.

National Housing Bank

The National Housing Bank (NHB) is looking for desirable candidates for the posts of assistant manager and deputy manager. The last date to apply for the job profiles is December 30. Candidates must have a full-time bachelor’s or master’s degree in any discipline. Selected candidates can expect a salary ranging from Rs.60,056 to Rs.1,26,954. Check all the details here.

Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force is all set to start their courses designed for jobs in Short Service Commission (SSC) and Permanent Commission for both flying branch and ground duty. The application form for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be available till December 30. Check full details here.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission is looking for eligible candidates for as many as 171 posts. The online application form for the pre-PSC examination is live on their official website. The last date to register and pay the application fee for the exam is December 30, however, in case a candidate wants to make some changes to the application, can do so between December 30 and January 4. Click here for all the details.

Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has released notification regarding various sailor posts under sports quota. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Direct Entry Petty officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), or Matric Recruits (MR). The last date for applying for the same is December 25. Candidates must have passed class 12 in any stream. Here are the details.

