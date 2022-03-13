From Delhi University to Indian Army, Jobs to Apply for This Week

Various jobs opening across different positions have been notified for this week. Right from stenographer vacancies to bank jobs, if you are looking for a job change or want to bag your first one, here is a list of jobs to apply for this week.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022

Patna High Court is recruiting for 129 posts of stenographer. Interested candidates can apply at patnahighcourt.gov.in by March 29. Candidates who have passed the senior secondary examination and have a good command over English and Hindi typing can apply for the posts. Those applying should have passed intermediate or class 12 examination from a recognised board or university. Apart from this, candidates must possess a certificate in English shorthand and English typing. Know all details here.

Advertisement

Baroda Uttar Pradesh Bank Recruitment 2022

The Baroda UP bank has invited applications for 250 apprenticeship roles in various regions. Candidates can apply online at barodaupbank.in by March 15. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test followed by a test of the local language. Selected candidates will be trained for 12 months and will receive a stipend of Rs 9,000 per month. Check how to apply here.

Tamil Nadu TET 2022

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 notification has been released at trb.tn.nic.in. The application process will begin tomorrow, March 14 and will remain open till April 13 by 5 pm. TNTET 2022 will have two papers — paper 1 is for those willing to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Both papers have different eligibility criteria. The exam date is yet to be announced. Click here to know more details.

TNUSRB SI

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) aims to hire more than 400 sub-inspectors (SI) under Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Selection will be done in four phases. The first phase consists of a written examination, the second phase is a physical efficiency test, the third step would consist of viva voice and the last stage is the special category in which the panel awards special marks up to five marks to the candidate. Know other details here.

Delhi University’s Khalsa College

The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for the recruitment of 66 assistant professors in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (SGTBKC). The application process is open till March 20 at colrec.du.ac.in and sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in. Candidates will be selected based on an interview conducted after the initial screening. The screening will be done after considering the candidate’s UG, PG marks, NET score, experience, awards and other factors mentioned in the recruitment notification. Click here to know eligibility criteria.

National Mineral Development Corporation

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Limited is organising walk-in interviews for apprenticeship training in various trades. Candidates will have to register online first at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The interviews will begin on March 10 and continue till March 25. The walk-in interviews will be conducted at the Baila Club, BIOM, Kirandul complex, Kirandul, Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh. Candidates will have to carry required documents and certificates of proof to the interview. Click here to know more.

Indian Army SSC Technical

Indian Army has invited applications for 191 vacancies of Short Service Commission (SSC). Interested candidates can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in by April 6. Selected candidates will be trained at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise). The training will be conducted for the duration of 49 weeks. The course will begin in October 2022. Check vacancy details here.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.