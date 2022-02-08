From Delhi University to SPPU: When are Colleges, Universities Reopening?

Several colleges have been reopening and allowing students to attend in-person classes following a decline in Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, some universities are either mulling openings or are awaiting clear guidelines from the government. If you are one of the batches affected by Covid-19 and subsequent school, college shutdown, here’s the latest status report on when will your college reopen:

Mumbai University: The Maharashtra government has allowed the reopening of colleges from February 1 for vaccinated students. Students who have been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to opt for the offline classes. Online classes will continue for unvaccinated students and those who want to continue with the virtual classes.

Jamia Millia Islamia: While the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges in the state, Jamia Millia Islamia is yet to begin offline classes. An official from the varsity said that they will wait for the UGC guidelines and thereafter will discuss reopening the campus in their executive council meeting.

Ambedkar University: The university is yet to reopen physical classes and will abide by the guidelines, officials have said. “We will comply with the guidelines of the government. We have begun the preparations and started sanitizing the campus. Once we get the detailed order, we will issue guidelines for students," an official from the university said.

GGSIPU: Unlike Ambedkar University, GGSIPU is geared up to reopen the campus. Vice-chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma said they will abide by the DDMA guidelines and will open campus.

Delhi University: After the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA) has allowed schools and colleges to reopen on February 4, DU is likely to begin on-campus classes soon. However, it is yet to confirm the exact date. DU administration had earlier said that they will not be in a position to allow physical classes till colleges are allowed to function in 100 per cent capacity in the capital.

Calcutta University, Jadavpur University: The West Bengal government had allowed colleges and universities to reopen for physical classes from February 3. Colleges and universities had reopened in the state following Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. Jadavpur University hostel is being reopened in a phased manner from February 7 onwards.

SPPU: Although the Maharashtra government has allowed colleges to reopen in the state, the Savitiribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is awaiting clear guidelines from the government to reopen colleges.

JNU: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun on-campus classes from February 7. A set of guidelines was released by the varsity on February 5 wherein it said that the varsity is reopening with 100 per cent capacity and strict Covid guidelines in place. The canteen will function with 50 per cent capacity and night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am is to be strictly by the hostellers.

BHU: After the UP government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges, the Banaras Hindu University is reopening with 100 per cent staff capacity. As per the official notice," Various institutes/ faculties/ departments/ offices/ units of Banaras Hindu University will work with full capacity with immediate effect and all teachers, officers and employees will be 100 per cent present at their workplace on regular basis. Strict adherence to COVID friendly behaviour is expected from all," tweeted BHU. (sic)

