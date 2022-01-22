From Digital Marketing to Coding, List of Internships To Apply For This Month

To hone valuable skills in any professional career, one must gain some experience, and for that an internship can be of a great help. So, here is a list of exciting internships in various fields that one can apply this month, and besides getting a fruitful experience, you can even get to earn a stipend up to Rs 10,000.

World Education Day Fair 2022 internship

World Education Day Fair 22 is an online learning event held on the occasion of the International Day of Education. Students can participate to learn and interact with industry subject matter experts and personalities like professor HC Verma through this internship. Students having relevant skills and interests can apply online on the Internshala application. Last date to apply is January 24.

Participants will also get an opportunity to participate in a live online music concert by Rahul Ram. The learning event will last for a day following which students will also be given certificates.

2. Let’s Brand Up Digital Marketing internship

Let’s Brand Up, a digital marketing agency, is inviting applications to train students in various digital marketing skills like Blogging, Google AdWords, Social Media Marketing among others. Students can apply for a three-month work-from-home internship with the company on the Internshala app by February 14, 2022. The company is also offering a stipend between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per month for the selected student.

The skills required to apply include, Instagram Marketing, Digital Marketing, English Proficiency (written), Blogging, Google AdWords and Social Media Marketing. However, in order to apply, the applicant must have interned for a digital marketing or social media profile before.

3. Business Development (Sales) internship at Anar

Anar, a business community application, has invited students to apply for a two-month work-from-home internship. Students can apply for 20 openings through the Internshala app by February 1, 2022. Selected students can get a stipend of Rs 1,000 along with incentives.

The responsibilities include promoting the Anar app through platforms, convincing people to download the app, and explaining to them the features of the app. Any student having spoken Hindi Proficiency can apply.

4. C ++ Development (QT Creator) internship at IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT) has invited students to apply for a six-month work-from-home internship. Students can apply through the Internshala app by February 5, 2022. The internship will also offer a stipend of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, a letter of recommendation, and a certificate.

In order to apply, the applicant must possess skills like Python, Data Structures, C Programming and C++ Programming. Selected candidates will have a range of responsibilities like working on codebase, testing and reviewing software code among others.

5. Business Development (Sales) internship at Times Internet

The digital arm of the Times Group has invited students to apply for four internship openings. Students can apply through the Internshala app till February 4, 2022. The internship is work from home and will be for six months. A stipend of Rs 7,000 per month is also being offered by the company to the selected student.

The applicant must know MS Office and MS-excel to apply for the internship. The responsibilities include working on cold calling, engaging with clients and reaching to target list via emails, LinkedIn, among others.

6. Research And Design (education) internship at Teach For India

Teach for India is inviting applications for internships for three-months. Any candidate with proficiency in English can apply for the internship. The internship is paid. The last date to apply is February 1. The intern will have to build a repository of resources for pre-decided topics, across rigors

and additionally will also design reading prompts, activities, game-based tools for literacy and Maths.

