From Direct Admission After UG to No Research Paper: UGC Asks HEIs to Implement New PhD Norms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised its regulations, which set the minimum standards and procedure for awarding a PhD. The updates, in accordance with the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020, were published by the UGC in an official gazette on November 7.

The commission states that these fresh regulations are designed to encourage research scholars to become well-trained researchers and inquisitive explorers. It further requests that all higher educational institutions take the necessary steps to implement new regulations for the award of PhD degrees.

The new Minimum Standards and Procedure for the Award of PhD. Regulations 2022 has made significant changes. One notable change is that it has eliminated the necessity to publish a research paper in a peer-reviewed journal as part of the evaluation and assessment criteria for awarding a PhD.

Additionally, the MPhil degree, which served as a stepping stone for PhD programmes, has been completely abolished. The admissions criteria have been revised as well, allowing candidates to register for a PhD after completing four years of a graduate programme with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. Candidates with three-year degree courses can opt-in for a PhD after completing their two-year master’s programme with a minimum of 55 per cent or equivalent grade.

There are also major changes to the curriculum. Previously, the description of coursework that the students were required to complete was more detailed, with at least four credits assigned to research methodology courses. Candidates were even mandated to complete this either in the first or second semester. Except those with an MPhil were exempted.

As per the new regulations, all PhD candidates “shall be required to train in teaching/ education/ pedagogy/ writing related to their chosen PhD subject."

They can also be assigned 4-6 hours per week of teaching/research assistantship to conduct tutorials, laboratory work, and evaluations. The UGC now allows part-time PhDs, which were earlier prohibited under the 2009 and 2016 regulations.

