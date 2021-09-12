From DRDO to Amazon, Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week

Are you looking for a job in the government or private sector? If yes, then here are several job recruitments that you can apply for in the coming days. Some of the sectors will close the application process by this week. Apart from several government sectors, giant tech company Amazon will also be offering nearly 55000 job openings through its virtual career fair. Here are all the job recruitments that you can apply for this week:

DRDO recruitment

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for Junior Research Fellows recruitment at the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) in Bengaluru. The selection will be done based on the walk-in interviews which are scheduled to be held on October 18 and 19. The candidates qualifying for the interview round will be appointed for a duration of two years initially. Interested candidates will be required to send their application form to jrfcair2021@gmail.com by October 8. Click here for more details.

RSMSSB recruitment

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be recruiting 250 Sanganak (Computer) through a written test. The applications have to be submitted through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from up to October 8. The interested candidates must hold a bachelors’ degree in maths or economics or should be a diploma holder in computers. Details can be checked here.

CGPSC recruitment

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the application for 595 posts of professor to be appointed in the state higher education department. The online application will begin on September 13, from 12 pm onwards on the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The candidate holding a PhD degree with a record of work in the research field along with 10 years of experience in research or teaching is eligible to apply by October 12. For more details, click here.

NHPC recruitment

National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited has invited applications for various posts on its official website nhpcindia.com. In total, 173 vacancies are available for the posts of Sr Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical), and Sr Accountant. The applications will be accepted till September 30. The selections will be done through a computer-based online test. Know about the application process here.

Amazon career fair

Amazon is providing a great opportunity to those seeking a career in the private sector through its first-ever virtual career fair in India on September 16. The tech giant will be hiring 55,000 candidates for corporate, tech, and operations roles in its career fair. Anyone can attend this career fair without paying any fee. The candidates will also be able to get coaching about how to approach the job search process, learn resume-building skills and interview tips. While candidates can pre-register online for the event, there is no official deadline to do so. Details here.

SPSC recruitment

The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has notified recruitment of fisheries block officers and fisheries guards on its official portal www.spscskm.gov.in. As many as 11 vacancies are available for fisheries block officers and 13 vacancies for the post of fisheries guard. The candidates with relevant educational qualifications can submit the online application at the commission’s website on or before September 15. Read the details here.

