From DRDO to NISD: List of Govt Jobs to Apply This Week

To make your job search easy, we have again come up with your weekly dose of government jobs to apply for. From teaching jobs to apprenticeship in DRDO and vacancies for various jobs in central government’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Jal Shakti, here is the list of hand-picked government job openings for which you can apply.

Aspirants of a well-paying government sector job can go through the details of the recruitment drives below:

DSSB TGT: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has informed about the vacancies for various teaching and non-teaching posts. Applications have been invited by the board for the post of trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, lower division clerk (LDC), head clerk, and patwari. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 7,236 posts will be filled. The application process is scheduled to begin from May 25 and will conclude on June 24 Read the details of job here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Country’s premier R&D organization, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to recruit apprentices. The last date of application through the NAPS portal is May 17. Under this recruitment drive, 79 candidates will be selected for the post of apprentices for one-year training in the various disciplines/ trades. Read the details of job here

JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies. The application process will begin from May 17 and it will end on June 16. A total of 91 examinees will be selected for the post. Read the details of job here

National Water Development Agency Recruitment 2021: National Water Development Agency (NWDA), an autonomous organization under the central government’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, has invited online applications for various posts. The application process will start from May 10 and will conclude on June 25. The agency has announced 62 vacancies for the post of junior engineer, Hindi translator, junior accounts officer, upper divisional clerk, stenographer, and LDC. Read the details of job here

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021: Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas in Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for various posts including junior technician, junior assistant, secretarial assistant, and supervisor. The application process for recruitment will begin from May 12 and will end on June 11. A total of 135 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the online exam and skill test. Read the details of job here

Ministry of Social Justice: The National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), a central advisory body for central government’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has invited applications from graduates of reputed institutions for inspecting the schemes and institutions funded by the Ministry. NISD has said that a total of 23 candidates will be recruited the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) of the department functioning from NISD. It is accepting the application and will continue to do so by May 31, 2021. Read the details of the job here

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here