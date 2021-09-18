From DTU to IIIT, Joint Counseling for Admission to Delhi Engineering Colleges based on JEE Score

Students who have cleared the JEE Mains and are looking for admission to undergraduate courses can soon apply for Joint Admission Counselling (JAC). A total of 6212 seats are on offer from Delhi-based engineering colleges. Admissions to five participating institutions are to be allotted through JAC Delhi counselling.

The participating institutes include Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). For the B.Arch programme offered by IGDTUW, there will be separate counselling by IGDTUW.

As per rules, 85 per cent of seats in all participating institutions are earmarked for candidates belonging to the Delhi region while 15 per cent are for students from outside Delhi. There is no age limit to apply for admission. Candidates will also have to pay a registration cum counselling fee of Rs 1500, additional charges will be applicable.

This year, however, the rules might change. “Due to the prevailing situation in the country, there has been a change in the counselling procedure and schedule of the counselling. In case of further unavoidable amendments in the counselling procedure and schedule, the same will be made available on the JAC Delhi website www.jacdelhi.nic.in," the official notice read.

The counselling dates and schedule have not been released yet, however, the website has been launched.

