From DU, JNU to Anna, Jadavpur: How Top Colleges are Carrying Admission After Cancelation of 12th Boards

With the CBSE is all set to announce its evaluation criterion, now the biggest question for class 12 board exam students is how to plan college admissions? The cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, CISCE, and several state boards has led to uncertainty among students over the college admission process.

Students wondering how different will be the admission process this year, here’s a look at what top institutes ranked under NIRF are planning their admissions.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)

The IITs offer courses leading to Bachelor’s degree in various engineering courses. The admissions to the Undergraduate Programmes at these institutions for all Indian and Foreign nationals are made through the JEE Advanced. However, students who want to apply for the JEE Advanced must also appear for the JEE Mains as only the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main are eligible to sit for JEE Advanced. These year, the JEE Main exam dates are expected to announced by June-end.

Banaras Hindu University

For admission to BTech and BPharma, BHU accepts the JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores, respectively. For BSc Nursing, admission is granted on the basis of an entrance exam for BA, BCom, BSc courses, which takes place on the basis of Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET) score, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi conducts entrance exam for its several UG courses. Due to the pandemic, the dates of the exams have not been announced, however, the Vice-Chancellor has said that varsity will continue to hold the entrance exam to fill seats to its colleges. We will conduct the entrance exam whenever it is possible for students to write an exam, if the admissions at undergraduate level take place at later date, we will adjust the academic calendar without compromising academic rigor," said Kumar.

Delhi University

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to start its registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses on July 15. The varsity’s acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi said that the admissions will be on the basis of merit or class 12 scores obtained by the students. However, due to delay in CBSE result declaration, DU authorities are mulling new mode for admission. Balram Pani, dean of colleges, Delhi University told News18.com that after CBSE announces the new evaluation system, “the admission committee will hold a meeting this week deliberating on the admission process."

Calcutta University

For the UG admission of BA, BCom, and BSc courses at Calcutta University, it is done on the basis of merit. For BLISc, Integrated BLISc, and BA LLB programmes, the university conducts its own admission test, the dates of which have not been announced yet. It also accepts WBJEE scores for admission to BTech programmes. The WBJEE exams are scheduled to held in July tentatively.

Jadavpur University

JU admits students for the BA, BCom and BSc courses on the basis merit. For BE and BTech programs, the varsity accepts the WBJEE scores. This year, the application forms are yet to be out.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia conducts an entrance exam based on the merit or class 12 marks of the applicants across all its courses. Jamia also holds entrance exams for certain courses, while the date of entrance test is not announced, JMI is expected to follow the usual route. The online application process is ongoing and will continue till June 30. The last date for submitting the class 12 marks is September 30.

Savitribai Phule Pune University

SPPU offers BA, B.Sc., B.Sc. (Applied), BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Tech, B.Arch, LLB, B.L.I.Sc., BBM, B.Pharm, and BHM courses at the UG level. For admission to these courses, the selection of candidates is done on the basis of merit along with an entrance examination conducted by the university. No change in plan has been announced as of yet.

Aligarh Muslim University

For BA, BSc, and BCom courses, AMU selects candidates based on the marks obtained by them in class 12 exams. For the BE, BTech, BArch, the varsity conducts the entrance exam, AMUEEE, besides the class 12 scores.

Jamia Hamdard

Candidates who have passed the JEE Main exam are entitled to apply for the BTech programme at Jamia Hardard university while the BA, BBA, BCA, and BCom programmes will be based on the class 12 exam results based on the revised criterion.

IP University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has released the application form for admission to the 2021-22 academic session. Online registration process is open at ipu.admissions.nic.in and ipu.ac.in. The application process will remain open till July 15. Apart from undergraduate courses, admissions are open for PhD, MPhil courses for both Indian and international students.

Anna University

Anna University holds both merit and entrance-based admissions. The application forms are expected by August.

Mumbai University

Maharashtra University is yet to share how it will enroll students. The admission criterion will be announced after the HSC results are announced, MU had said. FYJC admission criterion is also not shared yet.

Apart from these universities, Mahatma Gandhi University, University of Madras, and the University of Kerala, admissions to the UG courses at its various affiliated colleges will be based on merit. Hence, students will have to wait till their results of class 12 are out.

