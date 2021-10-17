From FSSAI to Income Tax Department: List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

From probationary officers vacancies at the State Bank of India to technical officer recruitment at FSSAI, there are several job opportunities in various government departments, PSUs, and established private companies. Students, working professionals, and even 10th pass, here is a list of lucrative jobs for different levels of experience, and education.

If you are actively looking for a job change or wish to join a government department, here is a list of recruitment notices that you could apply for this week.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment process of four theatre assistants at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Jhajjar. The recruitment will be done on a contract basis as per the candidate’s performance in the written test and interview round. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on BECIl’s official website on or before October 25. Read Notification.

SSC Storekeeper: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is recruiting for the position of assistant manager-cum-storekeeper at the departmental canteen at its head office in New Delhi. There’s only one vacancy for the post and is available on a deputation basis via this recruitment drive. The selected candidate will be paid as per the pre-revised pay scale I of Rs 5200- 20,200 as per the 6ht CPC. Check other details here.

Indian Railways Trade Apprentices Recruitment: India Railways’ East Central Railway has notified the engagement of trade apprentices for its various units and divisions. A total of 2206 candidates will be recruited in this drive. The candidates applying for the drive must have passed class 10/matriculation with at least 50 per cent marks and should have an ITI certificate in relevant trade. Candidates can log on to rrecr.gov.in to apply for the drive on or before November 5, 5 PM. Here’s how to apply.

South Central Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2021: The South Central Railways has notified the hiring process for 4,103 apprentices. Interested candidates can log on to scr.indianrailways.gov.in to apply for the drive on or before November 3, 11:59 PM. Check notification.

Income Tax Department: The Income Tax Department has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts including tax assistant, stenographer grade-II, and multi-tasking staff in its Delhi region. The applications are invited for candidates belonging to select sports categories - Athletics, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Chess, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Hockey, Lawn Tennis, Cricket, Shooting, and Archery. Candidates meeting the criteria can apply for the recruitment on or before November 15. Read more.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS will be recruiting a total of 77,000 freshers in the current financial year. While the company had already recruited 43,000 candidates it will be conducting drives for another 34,000 candidates belonging to technological backgrounds. Interested candidates are advised to keep a track of the recruitment through TCS’ website. Check other detail here.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has notified the recruitment of unmarried male and female candidates for the grant of its Short Service Commission (SSC). Interested can apply for the recruitment online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before November 3. Read notifcation.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food and Standard Authority of India has invited applications for the recruitment process of various posts including food analyst, assistant, personal assistant, technical officer, Hindi translator, central food safety officer (CFSO), and IT assistant. The online application forms will be available at FSSAI’s official portal till October 8. Check other details here.

Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Police headquarters has invited applications for the recruitment of a total of 1334 constables. This includes 932 vacancies of General Duty constable (male) 311 seats for females and 91 vacancies for constable drivers (male). Candidates applying for this recruitment must be a bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh. The last date to apply is October 31. Check details here

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway is offering apprenticeship and has invited applications for 2945 posts including Welder (Gas and Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman, Wireman and Carpenter. Eligible candidates need to send online applications before November 3. Eligibility criteria include a minimum 10th pass, while some posts are available for 8th pass candidates too. Check details.

State Bank of India PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring probationary officers. In an advertisement released on the official website, the state-run bank has floated 2056 vacancies. Candidates with graduate-level degrees can apply by October 25. According to the notification, the minimum age to apply is 21 years old, and candidates should not be older than 30 years. Basic pay of Rs 41,960 with four advance increments is on offer. Click Details apply

