From FYUP to Employability Skills, UGC Introduces New Curriculum, Framework For UG Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the curriculum and credit structure for the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP). Students will have a variety of entry and exit options, flexible degree options with single, double, multi, or interdisciplinary choices, and a curriculum designed with employability skills in addition to academic courses under the new FYUP framework, according to UGC curriculum and credit framework.

“Keeping in view of NEP’s recommendations, the UGC has revised the Choice Based Credit system and developed a new curriculum and credit framework for four-year UG courses," the commission said in a statement. The UGC has further directed the higher educational institutes to adopt the new curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes.

Among the features to be included in the new curriculum and credit framework, it includes flexibility of switching between different academic disciplines. Potential for students in all fields to select the courses of their choice. Enabling several entries and exit choices via an undergraduate certificate, undergraduate diploma, or undergraduate degree based on the number of credits attained.

The flexibility allows students to transfer between institutions so they can engage in multi and/or interdisciplinary learning. Flexibility in adopting different learning methods (offline, online learning, and hybrid modes of learning).

In case of UG certificate, students who choose to withdraw after their first year with 40 credits will receive a UG certificate. For UG diploma, students who choose to withdraw after their second year has ended and have earned 80 credits will receive certificate. In case of three-year UG degree, after successfully completing three years and earning 120 credits, students who choose to enrol in a 3-year UG programme will be granted a UG Degree in their major discipline.

A four-year undergraduate degree with honours in the primary discipline will be granted to students who successfully finish a four-year UG degree programme with 160 credits. While in the fourth year, students who earned 75 per cent or more in the first six semesters and want to do undergraduate research can select a research stream.

