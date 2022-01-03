From FYUP to Entrance Test: How DU Admissions 2022 Will be Different

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to implement a few changes to the admission process for the academic year 2022. Right from introducing an entrance exam to curb the record-high cut-offs to introducing four-year undergraduate courses, here are some changes that will be introduced by the varsity.

FYUP: The varsity plans to launch Four Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) from academic 2022-23, however, it will be different from the one that DU tried to implement in 2013. Students will be able to choose between a three-year honours or four-year honours degree or four-year honours in a discipline with research. The new FYUP will have the option of Multiple Entry and Exit Schemes (MEES). This option has been suggested in the NEP 2020.

DU vice-chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh had earlier said that the two-year postgraduate degree has been done with and students can complete their undergraduate and postgraduate within four years. This makes way for a flexible curriculum. If students are allowed to take courses in which their interest lies, they will be able to perform better, Singh said.

Students and teachers, however, have been opposing the implementation of FYUP. Several academicians believe that introducing the policy will increase the fees of the students. Thus those belonging to marginalised sections will be at a disadvantage.

Entrance exam: DU is likely to change the admission process for its undergraduate courses from the new academic year. Admissions will be based on both the entrance exam as well as the class 12 board exam marks. DU is likely to implement the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or the Delhi University Common Entrance Test (DUCET). If implemented, scores obtained in the entrance test will be given 50 per cent weightage while the remaining 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 12 board exam marks. The university, however, is yet to decide whether it will go ahead with the common entrance test — CUCET or have its own entrance exam — DUCET.

Extra time to complete degrees: The varsity is considering a proposal to give an extension of up to two years to students to clear their undergraduate programmes. As per the existing protocols, students must complete their six-semester undergraduate courses within six years’ time latest in case of backlog. As per the new rules proposed, students who are unable to clear their backlog within the given six years will be given an additional two years time to complete their degrees in order.

“All those admitted at the beginning of session 2016-17, who, for whatever reasons, are unable to complete the programme within the normal period of the minimum duration prescribed for the programme will b allowed additional two years to clear the backlog to be qualified for the degree,” read the proposal.

DU had faced a lot of criticism for its admissions process and high cut off. In 2021, as many as eight colleges released a 100 per cent cut-off in their first merit list itself for some of the most popular courses offered by the varsity including English, economics, BCom, etc. Since then, the university has been mulling various changes to the admissions process. DU is likely to confirm the changes it makes before the new academic year admissions begin.

