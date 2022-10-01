From Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Chhath Puja: Schools to be Closed for 7 Days in October

October will welcome a lot of festivities which means holidays in schools. The country will be observing holidays on big occasions such as Dusshera, Diwali, as well as Gandhi Jayanti. Schools across the country are going to remain shut for seven days this month.

Though holidays are meant to relax and enjoy, if students take some time out for their self-studies, it could highly benefit them. To learn about the dates of the holidays in October, take a look below:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

The day marks the birth anniversary of one of the tallest leaders of the Indian freedom struggle, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi. Since it’s a national holiday, schools across the country remain shut. However, this year, the day falls on a Sunday.

October 5: Dussehra

The major Hindu festival is celebrated annually at the end of Navaratri. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram defeated the 10-headed evil king Ravan. All the education Institutes keep a holiday for this occasion. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. However, this depends from state-to-state. In West Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated for four day. Schools in the state will be closed for 11 days from Durga Puja to Lakshmi Puja.

October 9: Id-e-Milad

Id-e-Milad is an important festival for the Muslim community as it marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. In India, it is a gazetted holiday.

October 24: Diwali

Amongst the most significant occasion in the Hindu religion is Diwali, the festival of lights. Educational institutes, usually, declare a three to four day holiday for the festival. Diwali will fall on October 24 this year, which is a Monday.

October 26: Bhaiya Dooj

This day celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj will be observed on Wednesday, 26th, this month. Schools across India will remain closed on this day.

October 30: Chhath Puja

The festival is dedicated to the Sun God (Lord Surya) and Chhath Maa. It is celebrated with much joy in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and many other parts of the country. This year, Chhath Puja holiday will fall on a Sunday, October 30.

