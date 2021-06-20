From Google to Edinburgh University, Top Online Courses in Digital Marketing

Digital marketing has been one of the most preferred courses of working professionals for quite some time now. The digital is not going anywhere and the scope of using the reach of the online space for personal benefit can boom any business. From website owners and blog creators to people having small physical shops seeking more customers, anyone and everyone need digital marking. Here are some hand-picked courses which can help you gain experience in best practices of the trade within a short span of time -

Fundamentals of digital marketing by Google

Ideal for both fresh graduates, professionals in the early stage of their careers, this programme helps learner masters the basics of digital marketing. The free online course will include practical exercises and real-world examples to help turn knowledge into action. No prior knowledge about digital marketing is necessary. The self-study consists of 26 modules and can be registered at Google Digital Unlocked.

The Complete Digital Marketing Course - 12 Courses in 1 by Udemy

With over 20 hours of training, quizzes, and practicals, this 22.5 hours course, course will cover 12 major online marketing topics including SEO, YouTube Marketing, Facebook Marketing, Google Adwords, Google Analytics, WordPress, Copywriting, and many more. The course is available for a fee of Rs 8640.

Digital Marketing Specialist by Simplilearn

This course will cover various domains like search engine optimization, social media, pay-per-click, conversion optimisation, digital analytics, content, mobile, and email marketing. After the course, candidates will become industry-ready and know how to use the latest tools. Besides, the course includes masterclasses from the Facebook team. The 200+ hours course will comprise live interactive sessions, projects, and case studies.

Become a Digital Marketer - Udacity

Through this course, applicants will learn to create marketing content, use social media to amplify their message, make content discoverable in search, run ad campaigns and advertise on Facebook, learn how display and video ads work and how to market with email as well as to measure and optimize with Google Analytics. The three months course will is available for Rs 19,419 per month.

Digital Marketing Strategy by The University of Edinburgh

This course will equip candidates with practical digital marketing skills to help you build a business. It will also teach about how digital technologies can be used to help businesses identify opportunities and minimize risk. Case studies will be conducted to demonstrate how digital supports business objectives, and how it can set enterprises apart. The eight weeks course is available for free at edX.

Advanced Certificate in Digital Marketing and Communication by upGrad

The course curriculum contains SEO, SEM, social media, and content marketing, branding, marketing analytics and is best suited for freshers, traditional marketers, entrepreneurs, brand and communication managers, and sales professionals. A Bachelor’s or equivalent degree is required to apply for the course. The course starts at June 30 with a starting fee of Rs 3,198.

Digital Marketing Specialization - University of Illinois

The course will cover topics such as digital marketing analytics, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and 3D Printing. At the end of the course, candidates will acquire a new set of stories, concepts, and tools to digitally create, distribute, promote, and price products and services. The four-week course can be enrolled for free at Coursera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here