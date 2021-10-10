From IBPS to Allahabad University: List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Several government departments and PSUs have notified recruitment drives for posts across grades which can be applied this week. From apprentices’ jobs in Indian Railways to assistant professor vacancies at the University of Allahabad, several vacant seats have been notified by various departments of state and central government. If you are interested in a job at any government department, here’s a list of vacancies you can apply for this week.

FSSAI recruitment 2021

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for various posts including technical officer, Hindi translator, food analyst, IT assistant, personal assistant, assistant, and central food safety officer (CFSO). The applications have been invited for a total of 233 vacancies and candidates may apply for their preferred post online. The selection will be done based on a written test followed by an interview if required. Check other details here.

Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment

The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued a notification for recruitment on constable posts. A total of 1334 vacancies have been notified by HP Police, out of which 932 are available for general duty male constables, 91 are for constable drivers (male) and 311 vacancies are for female constables. Candidates applying for this recruitment drive must be a bona fide resident of Himachal Pradesh. Candidates need to complete the application process before October 31, 8 am. Check other details here.

SBI PO recruitment

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of probationary officers (PO). A total of 2056 posts have been advertised by the bank. Interested may apply online on or before the last date, October 25. Selection will be done based on three round examinations — prelims, mains, and interviews. The examination date will be notified by SBI later. Click here for more details here.

IBPS Clerk recruitment

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for 9855 vacancies at the post of clerks across different government banks in India. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on IPBS’s official portal ibps.in till October 27. The prelims exams for this recruitment are expected to be conducted in December this year. The dates, however, haven’t been announced yet. Candidates clearing prelims will have to appear for the mains examination. Check here for the application process, eligibility criteria.

IOCL apprentice recruitment

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is recruiting for the post of apprentices. The application process for 469 vacant posts is currently live on the IOCL’s website and interested candidates may apply for the same till October 12, 5 pm. The recruitment process is being done for various technical and non-technical trades and candidates can check their eligibility before applying. Check other details here.

Allahabad University assistant professor

Allahabad University has invited eligible individuals to apply online for the position of assistant professor on its official website allduniv.ac.in. For the 357 announced positions, applicants must hold a master’s degree with 55% in any7 discipline and should have cleared NET. Interested individuals may apply online by October 27 on the official portal. To know more, click here.

RRC ER recruitment 2021

Eastern Railway’s Railway Recruitment Cell has issued a job opening for 2945 apprentices on its website, rrcer.com. The candidates will be chosen based on their educational qualifications. From October 4 till November 3, online applications will be accessible on the RRC ER website. On November 18, a preliminary list of candidates will be revealed. Click here to know vacancy details.

Indian Railways recruitment

Indian Railways’ South-Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications for the employment of 4,103 apprentices. Candidates interested in applying may visit scr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certification from the national or state council of vocational training can apply for the apprenticeship. The online application form will be open until 11:59 pm on November 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.