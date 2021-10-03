From IBPS to Delhi University: List Of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Several government sectors and PSUs have announced vacancies for various posts on their respective websites. Some of these vacant seats are available for those who have cleared classes 10 and 12. The job seekers can go through the below-mentioned vacancies and apply for the same within the closure date. While some job applications will be closed this week, others will commence soon. Here we have enlisted the job recruitments that one can apply for this week:

IOCL recruitment 2021

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the job notification for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Quality Control Analyst, Junior Material Assistant, and Junior Nursing Assistant in the various branches. As many as 533 vacant posts are on the offer. The applications window will be closed on October 12. Candidates can go through the application process, selection criteria and other details here.

Delhi University recruitment 2021

The University of Delhi (DU) has notified recruitment for 251 vacancies of assistant professors for various subjects on its official portal du.ac.in. The online application window will remain active till October 20. The marks secured by candidates in graduation, postgraduation, MPhil, PhD, NET-JRF, NET, and teaching or post-doctoral will be taken into consideration while creating a merit list. The shortlisted candidates will be then called for a personal interview. Read the details of the recruitment drive here.

IBPS recruitment 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill various posts including Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator and Software Developer. The application forms are available on the official website at ibps.in which candidates can submit by October 14. The selection of candidates will be done through written exams followed by interviews. The application fee is Rs 1000 for all the posts. Click here for more details.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification for the appointment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) posts on its official website at sbi.co.in. In total 38 vacant seats has to be filled for the posts of manager and deputy manager in the marketing and sales department. The MBA graduates with relevant work experience can apply for this recruitment drive on or before October 18. The applicants will be selected on the basis of a written exam which is scheduled to be held on November 15. Check the details of the SBI SCO recruitment here.

UPTET 2021 notification

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department is likely to begin the much-awaited state Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 process from October 4 onwards. The notification is expected to be issued on October 4 on the official portal updeled.gov.in and the application would begin on October 7. The exam is expected to be held on November 28 at multiple centres across the state. Those willing to become a teacher in UP government-aided schools will have to appear for the exam.

DGRE Apprentices Recruitment 2021

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications for Diploma Apprentice, ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice posts in various streams. The notification was released on September 27 and the applications must be submitted within 21 days from the date of publication. Interested and eligible candidates will be required to register themselves at www.mhrdnats.gov.in or www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Click here are for all the details.

Integral Coach Factory Recruitment 2021

Apprentices are also required for the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of Indian Railway. A total of 782 vacancies have been announced for apprentice posts at icf.indianrailways.gov.in. The application window is open and will remain active till October 26. Successful applicants will be shortlisted based on their marks in classes 10 and 12. The candidates must have passed class 10 or 12 from any recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks. Click here to know all details.

