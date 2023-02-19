Every month, several government organisations release notifications about the recruitment process in various fields. Currently, IDBI, ITBP, Assam Police Constable, and UPSC among others have either released or begun their recruitment process this month. If you are someone who is looking out for a job, then we have a list of government job vacancies that you can apply this week.

OSSSC Recruitment

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will begin the online registration process for the combined recruitment examination 2023 from February 24. The commission will fill up vacancies for the district cadre posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) via this recruitment exam. Candidates can apply for the exam on the main website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in, when the application process opens. The last date to register for the combined recruitment examination 2023 is March 27.

IDBI Special Officers Recruitment

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is inviting interested candidates for the posts of Special Officers (SO). According to the notification released by the bank, the application process will commence on February 21. The number of vacancies to be filled in the organisation is 114, for which applicants can apply on the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in till March 3. The bank will be hiring 42 Managers, 7 Assistant General Managers, and 2 Deputy General Managers, in the Digital Banking and Emerging Payments area. Whereas in Information Technology and MIS Area, IDBI plans to recruit 33 Managers, 22 Assistant General Managers, and 8 Deputy General Managers in the organisation.

ITBP Recruitment

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a detailed notification inviting applications to join Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as Medical Officers. The registration process began on February 15 and will end on March 16 at 11:59 PM. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies via the official website at itbpolice.nic.in. ITBPF aims to fill up a total of 297 vacancies for the posts of super-specialist medical officers (second-in-command), specialist medical officers (deputy commandant), and medical officers (assistant commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles, through this recruitment drive. Those who are selected will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad.

UPSC Recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for assistant controller, deputy director, labour officer, and other vacancies. Candidates applying should note that the registration process will end on March 2 at 11:59 pm. Applicants can apply for the posts on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for direct recruitment by selection. The Commission plans to fill up a total of 73 posts in the organisation. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 only in cash or by using the SBI’s net banking facility or either by using a master credit, visa, and debit card.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will close the online registration process for recruitment to several posts under fire and emergency services soon. As per the official notice, the application process began on February 8 and will conclude on February 22. A total of 333 vacant posts will be filled by the Assam police via this recruitment campaign. Candidates can register themselves for the vacancies by visiting the official page of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale between Rs 14,000 and Rs 60,500 and grade pay plus other allowances.

