From IES to CAPF: List of UPSC Notifications to Release in April

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be notifying vacancies for several central government jobs in April. Govt job aspirants need to watch out for several important exams including Indian Economics Service, Indian Statistical Service 2021 in April 7. The application process for the much-awaited Central Armed Police Force (CARF) notification will also begin in April.

Those who are preparing for a central government job should keep their documents ready to apply for top jobs. Here is the list of UPSC exams to apply for in April 2021 -

Notifications for the Indian Engineering Services and Indian Statistical Services exams are released at the same time. This year, both IES and ISS notifications will release on April 7 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The registration process will also be started will remain open till April 27. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on Jule 16. The candidates who have passed or are appearing postgraduate level qualification in economics, applied economics, business economics, econometric from any recognized university are eligible to apply.

For UPSC Engineering Services 2021, exam will be conducted on July 18. IES aspirants must hold an engineering degree in the relevant trade in order to meet the eligibility criteria.

Those willing to take the UPSC CAPF’s exam 2021 must note that the detailed advertisement will be published on the official website on April 15. The online application form will be accepted from April 15 to May 5. Applicants holding a bachelor’s degree in any stream from any UGC or AICTE recognised university or college are eligible to apply.

The candidates will also have to meet the physical endurance-related eligibility criteria as well to be eligible for the posts. Those who clear prelims and mains are called for the PET test. UPSC will conduct the preliminary exam for CAPF’s Assistant Commandant on August 8, 2021.

Apart from these examinations, the commission will also release the notification regarding Combined Geo-Scientist Main examination, 2021 in April. Those who have passed the preliminary exam will be allowed to take the mains exam. The exam will be held on July 17.