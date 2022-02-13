From IISc to Bank of Maharashtra, Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for a job in the government sector, look no further. From apprenticeships posts to technical assistants and professors, we have shortlisted the government jobs openings that can be applied now. From Bank of Maharashtra to Cochin Shipyard Limited, here’s the list of jobs that you can apply for in the coming week.

East Coast Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

The East Coast Railway has invited applications for as many as 756 apprenticeship roles. Candidates can apply for the post online through rrcbbs.org.in by March 7, till 5 pm. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared by the recruitment cell. The list will be prepared by calculating the average of the matriculation marks of the candidate and his ITI marks. Click here to know more.

IISc Recruitment 2022

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has notified the recruitment process for filling 100 vacancies of technical assistant posts. Candidates can apply at IISs.ac.in, on, or before February 28. The final selection of candidates for IISc’s technical assistant posts will be done on the basis of a computer-based MCQ test. Candidates will have to choose the subjects in their online application. Read on to know more.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications to fill 46 various vacant posts in the CSL Mumbai Ship Repair Unit (CMSRU) through a walk-in selection process that will be held from February 15 to 17. A total of 46 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive which includes project assistants on a contract basis, fabrication assistant, mooring and scaffolding assistant, semi-skilled rigger, among others. Upon successful selection, candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 23,400 along with compensation for extra hours of work. To know more, click here.

NIT Raipur Faculty Recruitment

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur has invited applications to fill 23 vacant posts of professors in various departments through direct recruitment. Candidates can apply by February 25. The last date to submit the hard copy of the applications is March 7 till 5:30 PM. Candidates applying for the post of professor in the engineering department must have a BE/BTech, ME/MTech degree, and a PhD in relevant discipline with first-class in the preceding degrees. Click here to check all details.

Rajasthan Ground Water Department

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified the recruitment process for filling 53 vacancies in the state’s Ground Water Department on a temporary basis. Interested candidates can apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by March 2. Candidates will be shortlisted through interviews, however, if the number of applications is too many, a screening test will be held to select candidates. The screening test would consist of objective-type questions. Check how to apply and other details here.

Bank of Maharashtra

The Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications for a total of 500 posts of generalist officers on scales II and III. Candidates can apply at bankofmaharashtra.in by February 22. The candidates will be required to appear for the online exam to be conducted through IBPS. It will be held on March 12. The successful candidates will be called for interviews in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and interview is 150 and 100 respectively which will be converted into 60:40. Check other details here.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2022

The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) will fill up approximately 4000 posts of Community Health Officers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The posts will be filled on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at upnrhm.gov.in by February 13. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. The organisation will verify the documents of the candidate after shortlisting. Check eligibility criteria and other details here.

