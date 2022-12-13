From IIT Delhi to Bombay, Know Highest Packages Received by Students During Pre-placement Season

Getting admission into an IIT is an engineering aspirants dream. Every year, several students studying in various IITs across the country get placements in top tier companies with salary packages in crores. This year too, it is no different. As per the recently held pre placement sessions, right from IIT Bombay to Delhi to Madras, the students have been offered jobs with annual packages in crores.

In IIT Bombay, a total of 1500 students have received job offers during the placement session. Out of this, a total of 1,224 students, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) have accepted their offers. Students from nations like the US, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Singapore were offered jobs by a total of 71 foreign firms during the IIT Bombay placement. Among the 71 offers, students accepted 63 of them. A total of 25 students in total accepted employment offers with salaries exceeding Rs 1 crore annually.

While in IIT Kharagpur, jobs ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.65 crore packages were offered to students by companies from different sectors. More than 50 students from IIT Delhi, 33 from Kanpur, 25 from IIT Madras, 8 from IIT Guwahati, 4 from IIT Varanasi and 2 from IIT Roorkee got package worth more than Rs 1 crore.

In IIT Madras, the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date with 44 per cent, followed by analytics, consulting, finance with 30 per cent, IT with 16 per cent and FMCG with 10 per cent, said IIT Madras. As many as 333 PPOs were made in the first phase of placement.

At IIT Hyderabad, a total of 508 offers were made, which included 54 international offers received from 144 companies during phase-1 of campus placements. More than 700 students had registered for placements across departments this year, IITH officials had said. The highest package is Rs 63.78 lakh, and the average package is Rs 19.49 lakh.

At the conclusion of the first day, 650 full-time job offers were made to students of IIT Delhi, of which 550 were unique job selections, including more than 250 PPOs while 50 students bagged jobs with CTCs over Rs 1 crore. The records of maximum package have also been broken this year. As many as three students from IIT, Delhi, Bombay and Kanpur have got job offers of Rs 4 crores, which is the highest salary offered so far.

