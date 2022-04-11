From IIT Delhi to NIT Calicut, PG Admissions Open at Top Engineering Colleges

A degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or the National Institute of Technology (NIT) is seen as a ticket to a stable job and life in India. Lakhs of aspirants from across the country sit in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for IITs but only a few thousand make the cut. Apart from the much-reputed BTech degree courses, IITs and NITs also offer several post-graduate courses offering specialization in various subjects and it’s not just limited to engineering courses.

Several IITs and NITs also offer MSc, MS, MBA and other PG programmes apart from MTech degrees. So, if you also have aspiring to enrol in PG programmes offered by the IITs and NITs, here’s a list of colleges that have opened the admission process for the academic year 2022-23:

IIT Delhi

Advertisement

IIT Delhi has invited applications for admissions into its various PG courses including MSc, M Tech and MS programmes. Candidates can apply online through the institute’s official portal for PG admission at ecampus.iitd.ac.in. The application fee for the admission process is Rs 200.

Also read| JEE Main 2022 Revised Dates Clash With MHT CET, BITSAT, SRMJEE, New Dates Soon For State Entrances

NIT Calicut

The application process for admissions into PhD programmes offered by NIT Calicut is currently underway. Candidates seeking admission in PhD courses can send in their application online at nitc.ac.in on or before May 3. The institute offers courses in architecture and planning, chemical engineering, chemistry, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mathematics, mechanical engineering, physics, biotechnology, materials science and engineering and management studies.

IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee is all set to start the admission process for its new MTech programme on drinking water and sanitation from the academic session 2022-23. The course covers aspects of emerging concerns related to drinking water and sanitisation including technological and governance issue. The admission process will be conducted based on the Join Admission Test (JAM) 2022 for PG courses in IITs. The last date for application is May 11.

GATE

Advertisement

Meanwhile, candidates seeking admission into M Tech courses offered by IITs, NITs through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) need to register online at their preferred institute along with the counselling portal, Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). The last date for registration for admission varies from college to college, hence, candidates are advised to complete the registration as soon as possible.

Read| UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Combined Attempt in June

Colleges accepting admission based on GATE score include IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Tirupati, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Mandi, IIT Ropar, IIT Goa, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Patna, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Jammu, IIT Bhilai.

List of NITs offering M Tech programmes based on GATE score includes Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, NIT Agartala, NIT Delhi, NIT Durgapur, NIT Goa and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.