From IIT to IIM: When are Top Colleges Reopening?

Most of the state governments have issued directives to reopen schools and colleges amid the low number of Covid-19 cases. While some have allowed vaccinated students to attend classes physically, others are yet to make a decision. From IITs to IIMs to Delhi University, here is a list of colleges on their status of reopening offline classes.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

IIT Bombay is likely to resume physical classes for undergraduate second-year and third-year students in December. Director of IIT-Bombay, S Sudarshan had said the institute had written to all second and third-year students and said the students too are quite happy to return to campus.

While IIT Kharagpur reopened its campus partially for students who had connectivity problems during online classes as well as for all vaccinated students pursuing two-year MTech and MSc programmes.

IIT Patna too allowed students with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to return to campus for completing their research work.

IIT Delhi Director V Rampgopal Rao has said that in-person classes will resume for first-year BTech students in November and the remaining classes will reopen by January next year.

National Institute of Technology (NIT)

NIT Durgapur is mulling conducting hybrid classes, that is, for those who want to attend in-person classes, the institute is planning to allow them to do so while those who wish to continue online classes can do so.

NIT Andhra Pradesh has reopened classes for first-year MTech students on September 1, however, it is yet to provide any directive for BTech students.

Delhi University

DU is yet to decide on the reopening of its affiliated colleges. The Delhi government has meanwhile allowed the reopening of schools in the capital for all classes. Several students of DU had been demanding the reopening of offline classes. Earlier DU vice-chancellor had said that a decision will be taken post-Diwali, however, it is yet to issue any directive.

Mumbai University

MU colleges began physical classes on October 20 amid strict COVID-19 protocol. Public gatherings including canteens and cafeterias were banned. A total of 837 affiliated colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and others had reopened physical classes for all students.

Calcutta University

CU had allowed only postgraduate students of the third semester to attend offline classes from November 16 meanwhile the remaining classes will remain shut, however, several colleges under CU allowed reopening of physical classes for first-year students. Classes will only be conducted in shifts.

Jadavpur University (JU) has reopened classes only for MPhil and PhD from November 16 onwards. The remaining classes are yet to reopen.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

Jamia reopened campus in September only for final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate as well as for PhD students who have to submit their research work by December 31.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

BHU is yet to decide on the modalities of reopening physical classes. Earlier, it had decided to reopen offline classes for senior students.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)

SPPU allowed vaccinated senior students to attend offline classes while for its affiliated colleges, it has left the decision to the institutes. While some colleges had welcomed students back to offline classes in October, several others remained shut.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)

IIM Calcutta has called back students facing internet connectivity issues to attend offline classes while online classes are being held at the same time. While students back in the hostel too are using the online net facility at the campus. An official has told The Telegraph that the IIM is figuring whether classes can be held in the hybrid mode. The institute is looking at the guidelines provided by the West Bengal government and will make the decision accordingly, the official said. Meanwhile, some of the other IIMs such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Lucknow had reopened campuses in February while continuing online classes.

