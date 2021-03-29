From IITs to Harvard - List of Online Courses Offered in Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most sought-after courses of study for a long time and is expected to remain in trend for a couple of years to come. Students and working professionals who want to upskill in this emerging technology can pursue several online courses offered by IITs, industry players, as well as some of the top universities across the world. Here is a list of top courses to pursue in artificial intelligence while sitting at home -

The course is offered by Google Cloud. It’s a beginners level course which will have about five hours a week of study and will go on up to about two months. Learners can set their own schedules and deadlines. The specialisation will include a hands-on project. Candidates will have to successfully finish the project to complete the specialisation and earn the certificate. No prior knowledge is required to take the course and any interested person can access the same.

the course is offered by Arizona State University via Coursera. A new session will start on May 17 and enrolments are open for the course. It is about 6-9 months log course. It consists of five projects and is an intermediate-level course. Learners should know the basics of classical logic, calculus, algorithm, probability, and algebra to take the prorgammes. It is also a part of the complete online master of computer science degree programme. Candidates will have to pay a fee of USD 4500 to enroll.

The online course is offered by IIT-Madras. It is a 12-week course. Students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses can enroll for the same. In the course, learners will study formalisms and the associated algorithms for reasoning. . This course is a companion to the course “Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving. Both these courses are available via Swayam - an online platform of the government of India. Students will have to take an exam after the course. To pass the course, students have to complete at least eight out of 12 assignments as well as pass the exam.

Offered by Harvard, the online course in computer science for artificial intelligence. The course will have 6-18 hours per week for 12 weeks under intellectual enterprises of computer science and programming. Further, there will be 10-30 hours per week for seven weeks under which learners will use machine learning in Python in an introductory course on artificial intelligence. The course is offered via edX with a fee of Rs 25,998.

The seven-month course is a beginner-level online programme under which candidates will learn Python, to build a chatbot, machine learning, and computer vision, and leverage IBM Watson. The course is offered via Coursera. Under the course, candidates will also learn, data science, natural language processing, image classification, image processing, IBM Watson AI services, OpenCV, and APIs. On completion of the course, candidates will get a professional certificate from Coursera and a digital badge from IBM.