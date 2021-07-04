From India Post to BSF, List of Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

A lot of aspirants in India look forward to joining government services, courtesy the benefits and responsibilities that come with these jobs. A lot of government departments, at the central as well as state level, keep updating about various vacancies. For the coming week, from police jobs to teaching jobs, have a look at a central and state departmental vacancies that you can apply for.

BSF recruitment 2021

If you wish to join the Air Wing of the Border Security Force (BSF), here is a golden opportunity. The application process is open for 65 vacancies on the post of assistant aircraft mechanic (Assistant sub-inspector), assistant radio mechanic, and constable (store man). The applications will close on July 26. Check here for more details.

UKSSSC recruitment 2021

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced 434 vacancies on the post of Lab Assistant, Environmental Supervisor, Monitoring Assistant, and Photographer in various departments. The application process will take place between July 6 and August 19. For more information, visit here.

Punjab Police recruitment 2021

If joining police forces was your dream, it is time to consider filling the form for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021, which is open for 560 vacancies. The application process is scheduled to begin on July 5. The exams for filling in the posts will be held between August 17 and 31. Check here for further information.

CRPF AC recruitment 2021

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun the recruitment process for the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) recruitment 2021. The application process will continue till July 29 and a total of 25 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, click here.

Bihar Postal GDS recruitment 2021

India Post has announced the vacancies for Gram Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts in Bihar. The application process, which was earlier available till June 30, has now extended till July 14. If you wish to fill for 1,940 vacancies, apply before the last date. Check here how to apply.

UPPSC recruitment 2021

Aspirants interested in teaching can now apply for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on the posts of 128 assistant professors’ jobs in government medical colleges. You can submit the online application till July 26 on the official website. Successful candidates will get an initial payment of Rs 68,900. Know vacancy details here.

