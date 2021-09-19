From Indian Air Force to TET, Top Jobs to Apply for This Week

Several central, as well as state organisations, have released a number of job applications. While some require candidates to have cleared the school level exams, others required graduation or post-graduation. Right from teaching jobs to engineers, here is a look at some of the top jobs that you can apply for this week:

NCRTC recruitment 2021

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has released 226 vacancies for the posts of operator, maintenance associate, programming associate and technician, among others. The last date for applying is September 30. Candidates will selected on the basis of CBT, followed by a medical test depending upon the post category. Click here for more details.

Assam TET 2021

The registration for Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 will continue till September 25. The exam is scheduled for October 24 and the admit card will be made available on October 10. The exam application fee is Rs 325 for general category candidates and Rs 300 for SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates. There are two papers in Assam TET. Find out more details here.

NIT Warangal recruitment

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal has announced recruitment for the 129 posts including Senior Medical Officer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Engineer, Superintendent, Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, SAS Assistant, Library and Information Assistant, Senior Technician, Technician and Junior Assistant. Engineering graduates can apply for the posts. For more details about the vacancies, check here.

NIOS recruitment

The National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has announced 115 vacancies across different posts. The last date for applying to any of the posts is October 10. The application needs to be submitted at the official website, nios.ac.in. Know all about the posts and salary here.

BARC recruitment 2021

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is recruiting 20 people for the posts of driver-cum-pump operator-cum-fireman and Sub-Officer. The aspirants need to be 12th passed and should submit the application form latest by October 15. Here are more details related to the post.

Indian Air Force and Indian Navy recruitment

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have announced as many as 800 vacancies for different posts. Each of these posts has different eligibility criteria. Aspirants who have passed Class 10 can also apply for some of the posts. According to the official notification, the Indian Navy is recruiting for 230 apprentice posts in Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi Blair and 300 vacancies of tradesmen in Naval Shipyard Blair while IAF is recruiting for 174 posts. More details about the recruitment are available here.

NHPC recruitment

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications for Senior Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical), and Senior Accountant till September 30. There are a total of 173 positions. Candidates will be selected via a computer-based online test. Click here for details related to the vacancies.

TNPSC recruitment 2021

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is accepting applications till September 25 for as many as 50 posts of assistant public prosecutor, grade-II. The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500. To know the eligibility criteria and other details, click here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here