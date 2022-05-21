From Indian Defence Academy to BYJU's, List of Marketing Internships to Apply for

When a recruiter calls you in for an interview and sees that you have experience in your field, it makes for a great impression. We must focus on how to gain expertise in the area in which we want to make our careers. It is important for college-going students to know that internships also provide an understanding of the working environment. If you’re looking for marketing internships, you don’t have to look any further. We’ve made a list of organisations that are looking for qualified interns in the field:

Internship in Digital Marketing at the Indian Defence Academy

It is a three-month internship looking for applicants who are available to work in Dehradun. The Indian Defence Academy is one of the premier NDA coaching institutes in Dehradun. It is currently offering a terrific opportunity. The corporation will give a payment of Rs 10,000 every month during this 3-month long internship. Candidates who are interested and qualified should apply by June 4 on Internshala.

Marketing Internship at AHA Technocrats

AHA Technocrats has begun to accept online applications from qualified people for a two-month internship. The company will pay a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Those chosen would be required to work in Noida. The deadline to apply for the position is June 3 at Internshala.

Marketing Internship at Uable

The vacancy requires applicants to work in Bangalore for two months. The company is willing to give a stipend of Rs 35,000 plus incentives to its selected candidates. The deadline to apply for the vacancy at Uable is June 3 at Internshala.

Marketing Internship at BYJU’S

BYJU’S has been accepting applications from people to work with them for four months. Along with providing training, it would also provide a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000. Interested people should apply as soon as possible at Internshala, as the deadline is May 25.

Internship in Business Development (Sales) at MarketingMonkeyz

This is a work-from-home internship. MarketingMonkeyz, a digital marketing start-up, is looking to hire applicants for a 6-month contract. Selected people would receive a monthly salary of Rs 3000. The application deadline is June 3 at Internshala.

Digital Marketing Internship at Designandconstruct.in

The startup is searching for interns in the design and construction fields. It will pay a stipend of Rs 15,000 for a three-month service period. Selected candidates would be required to begin working in Bangalore. The deadline for applying at Designandconstruct.in is June 3 at Internshala.

Social Media Marketing internship at Shine Consultants

The internship at Sine Consultants will last two months. Candidates would be permitted to work from home. During their service period, they’ll be paid a stipend ranging from Rs. 8000 to Rs. 10,000 per month. The deadline for applying here is June 4 at Internshala.

