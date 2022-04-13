From JEE Advanced to KVPY to NEET, Know Ways to Grab a Seat at IISc Bangalore

After class 12, several science stream students dream of getting into top institutes such as IITs, NITs, etc for further studies. One such top tier college is the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore which is a dream for many. Luckily, there are many ways of getting into the top college. Apart from JEE Advanced, there are various other ways to grab a seat in the coveted college. Right from GATE to KVPY, here are some of the ways:

JEE Advanced: Those who obtain the top 2.5 lakh rank in JEE Main 2022 will be eligible to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. It is conducted once every year for admissions to the prestigious IITs and IISc. While the syllabus is the same as JEE Main, the exam pattern is different. The syllabus consists of class 11 and 12 NCERT science books. Not just BTech or BE, architecture colleges to consider JEE Advanced scores for admissions to undergraduate courses.

NEET: Those who clear the medical entrance along with at least 60 per cent marks in class 12 with physics, chemistry and maths as core subjects can apply for the BSc Research programme at IISc.

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY): IISc Bangalore conducts the fellowship exam for students studying in class 11 to the first year of any undergraduate in basic sciences such as BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Integrated MSc or MS in mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology having an aptitude for scientific research. Those who get selected receive monthly fellowship starting from Rs 5000 up to Rs 7000 depending upon the course and the year of education.

Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering (GATE): Jointly conducted by the IISc Bangalore and seven IITs including Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee, students who are interested in pursuing master’s or PhD from either of these institutes can appear for GATE. Those who clear the exam can seek admission in courses like MTech, integrated MTech-PhD and PhD in engineering and allied disciplines. It is held for 25 disciplines ranging from basic sciences to engineering.

Joint Admission Test (JAM): This exam is conducted for admission to MSC, PhD, and other PG programmes across IISc, IISERs, NITs, IITs in seven disciplines including mathematics, physics, chemistry, mathematical statistics, geology, biological science, and biotechnology.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research: National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET): Those willing to be a research fellow and receive training and guidance under the faculty members from IISc and IITs, university departments, national laboratories across various fields of science can apply for this exam. They must have cleared graduation to appear for the exam. IISc offers several MTech Research courses, admissions for which are done via NET.

Common Admission Test (CAT): Held every year by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to their business administration programmes, even IITs and IISc consider the scores of the exam for admission to their management programmes. Students who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MMgt and MBA courses offered by IISc.

Apart from these, the institute also accepts GMAT for its MBA courses for students who also received 60 per cent in graduation with BE or BTech, CEED for MDes programmes with 50 per cent score in graduation, and JEST for the integrated PhD courses along with 60 per cent marks in graduation as eligibility criteria.

