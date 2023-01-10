From JEE Main to SRMJEE, List of Engineering Exams to Apply For

Getting into a good engineering college can be a tough nut to crack, especially with so much of competition around. Every year lakhs of students appear for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main but that is not the only exam that students can appear for to get into a good engineering college.

Hence, if you are looking for admission into engineering courses this academic year, here’s a list of engineering entrances that you can apply for. Get to know the latest status of engineering entrances:

JEE Main 2023

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions — the first one in January and session 2 in April. Registrations for the session 1 has begun on December 15 and will conclude on January 12 by 9 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, or nta.nic.in. The session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The exam will be held in the computer based test mode in two shifts — morning shift from 9 am to noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The top 2.5 lakh students are allowed to sit for the JEE Advnced — the IIT engineering entrance.

VITEEE 2023

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the application process for BTech admissions. Students interested to seek admission at VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT AP, and VIT Bhopal will have to clear the engineering entrance exam VITEEE. The application form is available at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 31. The entrance exam will be held from April 15 to 21. The dates, however, are tentative.

WBJEE 2023

The registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2023 started on December 23 and is going through January 20, 2023. As per the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), the examination will be conducted on April 30 next year. The entrance test will be an OMR-based admission in the academic session 2023 to 2024. WBJEE is conducted for admission into engineering, pharmacy and architecture offered by the various colleges, government and private, in the state.

SRMJEEE 2023

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) has opened applications for admissions to its engineering courses for the academic year 2023. The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2023 registrations have begun at the official portal — srmist.edu.in. The exam will be held in three phases. The application deadline for the first phase is April 16 and the exam will be held from April 21-23. The phase 2 and phase 3 registrations will conclude on June 5 and July 17, respectively.

BITSAT

BITS Pilani will release the BITSAT 2023 exam date soon at bitsadmission.com. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the BITS admission test will be able to fill the online BITSAT 2023 application form at the official website.

GUJCET 2023

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board has begun the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 registration on January 6. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the application forms up till January 20, by visiting the official website at gujcet.gseb.org. The exam date is yet to be announced by the board.

