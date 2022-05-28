From Kerala to Haryana: School Opening, Closing Status Across India

Amid a decline in the Covid-19 cases, most states have already reopened schools. However, some are closing once again due to summer vacation while states like West Bengal have called for an early summer vacation due to the intense heatwave across the state. From Kerala to Haryana, check the latest state-wise status of school reopening, closing across the country:

Kerala: The state will reopen schools from June 1. The in-person classes had resumed earlier but closed again due to summer vacation. Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty has said masks are mandatory while at school . He has also released a set of guidelines to be followed by students, teachers and staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The schools have been directed to keep the classrooms clean before reopening.

Punjab: he Punjab government had declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 due to the severe heatwave in the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it was decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14. The reopening date is yet to be announced.

Karnataka: The Karnataka govt had reopened schools on May 16 after 35 days of summer vacation. The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has directed all government and aided schools to commence with the midday meals scheme once schools reopens. It had also set up teams in each taluk to conduct surprise visits to schools to check the arrangements.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in the state began summer holidays from May 21 and it will continue till June 30 this year. Students in the state will get a 51-day summer vacation, following which schools will reopen from July 1.

Haryana: All schools in the state will be closed from June 1 up till June 30 for summer vacation. Not just all government schools, but also private schools of Haryana have been directed to follow the same. The schools will again resume in-person classes from July 1.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had, in the last week of April, asked all govt schools in the state to advance their vacation from May 2 to June 15 due to the unbearable heat wave conditions. Later, it asked all private schools to follow suit. The private schools were asked to stop offline classes from May 7 and switch over to the online mode. Principal Secretary to the school education department, Manish Jain had asked the private schools to hold online classes if they do not wish to advance the vacation time from May 2 as stipulated in a department notice in April.

