From Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, When Will Schools Reopen Again

Once again, schools are being shut down due to the increasing Covid-19 cases across states. Right from schools to colleges to coaching centres, teachers and students are resorting to online classes to complete the syllabus before the end of another academic year. Most states are uncertain as to when to reopen schools again while some have closed schools and colleges for a certain duration. Right from Delhi to West Bengal to Kerala, here’s the latest status of schools and colleges amid a surge in Omicron cases.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to shut down schools in the state for all classes due to a spike in the Covid-19 cases. Online classes will continue. The MPBSE is slated to begin the class 10, 12 board exams from February 12 and the pre-boards from January 20. The board has now shifted the pre-board exams to online mode meaning students will have to attempt the exams from their respective homes.

Bihar: The state government has closed all schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels up till January 21. Meanwhile, classes will continue online.

Maharashtra: Schools have been shut in Mumbai for classes 1 to 9 and 11 up till January 31. Schools remain shut in Pune for classes 1 to 8 and continue till January 30. Schools in Nashik and Aurangabad have been closed. Students of classes 10 and 12 in Mumbai and Pune are, however, allowed to attend offline classes.

Delhi: The national capital has shut all schools and colleges. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said that online classes will continue. Examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects, and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted as per schedule.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has shut schools and colleges in the state up till January 23. Earlier, the government had directed to shut educational institutions till January 16 but has extended up to January 23 due to a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu: Schools have been closed in the state for classes 1 to 8 up till January 10, however, classes 9 to 12 remain open with stricter guidelines.

West Bengal: Physical classes have been closed for both primary and secondary schools in the state and shifted to the online mode. Hostels have also been directed to shut down. If a student is unable to leave the campus, he/she must be provided all the necessary medical facilities and mid-day meals in the hostel itself, as per the official notice.

Kerala: The state government has decided to shut physical classes for students of up to class 9 due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting. The offline classes have been suspended for two weeks starting from January 21. Till then only vaccinated students of classes 10 to 12 are being allowed, on-campus classes. The decision on whether schools will be reopened for unvaccinated students will be taken after a review meeting is held in the second week of February.

Odisha: The state government has shut down schools up till February 1. Earlier, physical classes for students of 6 to 10 were open. Classes 10 and 12 are open, however, only for doubt clearing sessions.

