From LSR to Hansraj: Check Cut-off for Top Delhi University's Colleges

Following the release of the first cut off list by the University of Delhi on October 1, it saw one of the highest-ever cut-offs ever with as many as nine courses touching 100% marks to offer admissions. Among the courses that touched include BA (Hons) in Political Science at Hindu College and Ramjas College touched 100, BA (Hons) Economic and BCom (H) at SRCC, BSc (H) Computer Science at Hansraj College, BSc (H) Computer Science at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, etc. But for some courses, some of the top colleges have also admissions for candidates scoring below 90%. Check the cut off marks college-wise here:

Hansraj College

BA (H) Economics – 99.75%

BA (H) English – 99%

BA (H) Hindi – 95%

BA (H) History – 99%

BA (H) Philosophy – 98%

BA (H) Sanskrit – 80%

BCom (H) – 99.75%

BSc (H) Anthropology – 96%

BSc (H) Botany – 97%

BSc (H) Chemistry – 99%

BSc (H) Computer Science – 100%

BSc (H) Electronics – 99%

BSc (H) Geology – 99%

BSc (H) Mathematics – 99%

BSc (H) Physics – 99.66%

BSc (H) Zoolog – 99%

St Stephen’s College

BSc Chemistry (H) - 96.33%

BSc Physics (H) - 97.66%

BA (H) Sanskrit - 69%

BSc with Computer Science - 97%

BA (H) Philosophy - 98% for commerce, 97% for science, 98.75% for BDS students

BA programme - 99% (97.75 for humanities)

BA English - 99% (98.7% for humanities)

BA Economics - 99.5% (98.75% for science)

BSc Chemistry - 95.33%

Hindu College

BA (H) Economics – 99.75%

BA (H) English – 99.25%

BA (H) Hindi – 95%

BA (H) History – 99.5%

BA (H) Philosophy – 97.75%

BA (H) Political Science – 100%

BA (H) Sanskrit – 82%

BA (H) Sociology – 98.75%

BCom (H) – 99.75%

Ramjas College

BA (H) Economics - 99.75%

BA (H) English - 99.75%

BA Programme - 98%

BA (H) Hindi - 94%

BA (H) History - 99%

BA (H) Political Science - 100%

BA (H) Sanskrit - 80%

BCom - 99.25%

BCom (H) - 99.25%

BSc (H) Chemistry - 98.66%

BSc (H) Math - 98.5%

BSc (H) Physics - 100%

BSc (H) Statistics - 98.75%

BSc Life Science - 97

BSc (H) Zoology - 99%

BSc Physical Science with Chemistry - 96%

BSc Physical Science with Electronic - 98%

Shri Ram College of Commerce

BA (H) Economics – 100%

BCom (H) – 100%

Kirori Mal College

BA (H) Economics – 99.50%

BA (H) English – 98.50%

BA (H) Geography – 99%

BA (H) Hindi – 94.50%

BA (H) History – 98.75%

BA (H) Political Science – 99.75%

BA (H) Sanskrit – 85%

BA (H) Urdu – 85%

BCom – 99.75%

BCom (H) – 99.75%

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

BA (H) Economics – 99.50%

BSc (H) Statistics – 99.25%

BSc (H) Mathematics – 98.50%

BA (H) English – 99%

BA (H) Hindi – 93%

BA (H) History – 99.25%

BA (H) Journalism – 99%

BA (H) Philosophy – 97.5%

BA (H) Political Science – 99.75%

BA (H) Psychology – 99.75%

BA (H) Sanskrit – 75%

BA (H) Sociology – 98.75%

BCom (H) – 99.75%

Miranda House

BA (H) Economics – 99.50%

BA (H) Bengali – 70%

BA (H) English – 99%

BA (H) Geography – 98.75%

BA (H) Hindi – 93.50%

BA (H) History – 99.25%

BA (H) Philosophy – 99.50%

BA (H) Political Science – 99.75%

BA (H) Sanskrit – 78%

BA (H) Sociology – 98.75%

Kalindi College

BA (H) Economics - 98%

BA (H) English - 95%

BA (H) Geography - 95%

BA (H) Hindi - 87%

BA (H) History - 94%

BA (H) Political Science - 93%

BA (H) Sanskrit - 45%

BCom (H) - 98%

BCom - 96%

BSc (H) Chemistry - 94%

BSc (H) Computer Science - 93%

BSc (H) Mathematics - 95%

BSc (H) Physics - 96%

BA Programme (Economics + Geography) - 89%

BA Programme (Economics + History) - 91%

BA Programme (History + Political Science) - 95%

College of Vocational Studies

BA (H) Hindi - 82%

BA (Vocational Studies) Management and Marketing of Insurance - 88.50%

BA (Vocational Studies) Material Management - 86.50%

BA (Vocational Studies) Office Management and Secretarial Practice - 87%

BA (Vocational Studies) Small and Medium Enterprises - 86.50%

Kamala Nehru College

BA (H) Economics – 98%

BA (H) English – 99%

BA (H) Geography – 98%

BA (H) Hindi – 83%

BA (H) History – 98.50%

BA (H) Journalism – 99%

BA (H) Philosophy – 93%

BA (H) Political Science – 99%

BA (H) Psychology – 99%

BA (H) Sanskrit – 70%

BA (H) Sociology – 98%

BCom – 97%

BCom (H) – 98%

Jesus and Mary College

English (H) – 99% for commerce, 97% science, 97% humanities

BCom (H) – 98%

Bcom – 97.25%

Economics (H) – 98.5%

Hindi (H) – 70%

History (H) – 95.25% with history in 12th, 97.25% without

BSc Mathematics (H) – 95.5%

Political science – 97.75% with political science in 12th, 99.75% without

Psychology (H) – 99% with psychology, 100% without

Sociology – 96.5% with sociology, 98.5% without

BVoc retail management and IT – 91%

BVoc healthcare management – 90%

Ramanujan College

BA Accounting and Finance + Economics – 95%

BA Accounting and Finance + Mathematics – 94%

BA Economics + Entrepreneurship and small business – 94%

BA Economics + Mathematics – 96%

BA Economics + Psychology – 96%

BA Hindi + History – 92%

BA Hindi + Political Science – 92%

BA Philosophy + Political Science – 93%

BA Political Science + Psychology – 96%

BA Punjabi + History – 92%

BA Punjabi + Political Science – 92%

BA (H) Applied Psychology – 99%

BA (H) Economics – 98%

BA (H) English – 96%

BA (H) Hindi – 88%

BA (H) Philosophy – 94%

BA (Hons) Political Science – 97%

BCom – 97.5%

BCom (H) – 98.5%

BCom (H) Computer Science – 97%

BSc (H) Mathematics – 98%

BVoc Banking Operations – 95%

BVoc Software Development – 95%

Gargi College

BA (Hons) Applied Psychology – 99.50%

BA (H) Economics – 99%

BA (H) Englis – 98.50%

BA (H) Hindi – 88%

BA (H) History – 98%

BA (H) Philosophy – 97%

BA (H) Political Science – 98.50%

BA (H) Sanskrit – 68%

BCom – 98.50%

BCom (H) – 99%

DU will begin the admission process tomorrow. It will release a total of five cut off lists as well as a special cut off list. It has issued detailed guidelines for the same. Candidates will need to login to the official admissions portal of DU to register themselves for a particular course.

