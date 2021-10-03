From LSR to Hansraj: Check Cut-off for Top Delhi University's Colleges

Following the release of the first cut off list by the University of Delhi on October 1, it saw one of the highest-ever cut-offs ever with as many as nine courses touching 100% marks to offer admissions. Among the courses that touched include BA (Hons) in Political Science at Hindu College and Ramjas College touched 100, BA (Hons) Economic and BCom (H) at SRCC, BSc (H) Computer Science at Hansraj College, BSc (H) Computer Science at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, etc. But for some courses, some of the top colleges have also admissions for candidates scoring below 90%. Check the cut off marks college-wise here:
Hansraj College
BA (H) Economics – 99.75%
BA (H) English – 99%
BA (H) Hindi – 95%
BA (H) History – 99%
BA (H) Philosophy – 98%
BA (H) Sanskrit – 80%
BCom (H) – 99.75%
BSc (H) Anthropology – 96%
BSc (H) Botany – 97%
BSc (H) Chemistry – 99%
BSc (H) Computer Science – 100%
BSc (H) Electronics – 99%
BSc (H) Geology – 99%
BSc (H) Mathematics – 99%
BSc (H) Physics – 99.66%
BSc (H) Zoolog – 99%
St Stephen’s College
BSc Chemistry (H) - 96.33%
BSc Physics (H) - 97.66%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 69%
BSc with Computer Science - 97%
BA (H) Philosophy - 98% for commerce, 97% for science, 98.75% for BDS students
BA programme - 99% (97.75 for humanities)
BA English - 99% (98.7% for humanities)
BA Economics - 99.5% (98.75% for science)
BSc Chemistry - 95.33%
Hindu College
BA (H) Economics – 99.75%
BA (H) English – 99.25%
BA (H) Hindi – 95%
BA (H) History – 99.5%
BA (H) Philosophy – 97.75%
BA (H) Political Science – 100%
BA (H) Sanskrit – 82%
BA (H) Sociology – 98.75%
BCom (H) – 99.75%
Ramjas College
BA (H) Economics - 99.75%
BA (H) English - 99.75%
BA Programme - 98%
BA (H) Hindi - 94%
BA (H) History - 99%
BA (H) Political Science - 100%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 80%
BCom - 99.25%
BCom (H) - 99.25%
BSc (H) Chemistry - 98.66%
BSc (H) Math - 98.5%
BSc (H) Physics - 100%
BSc (H) Statistics - 98.75%
BSc Life Science - 97
BSc (H) Zoology - 99%
BSc Physical Science with Chemistry - 96%
BSc Physical Science with Electronic - 98%
Shri Ram College of Commerce
BA (H) Economics – 100%
BCom (H) – 100%
Kirori Mal College
BA (H) Economics – 99.50%
BA (H) English – 98.50%
BA (H) Geography – 99%
BA (H) Hindi – 94.50%
BA (H) History – 98.75%
BA (H) Political Science – 99.75%
BA (H) Sanskrit – 85%
BA (H) Urdu – 85%
BCom – 99.75%
BCom (H) – 99.75%
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
BA (H) Economics – 99.50%
BSc (H) Statistics – 99.25%
BSc (H) Mathematics – 98.50%
BA (H) English – 99%
BA (H) Hindi – 93%
BA (H) History – 99.25%
BA (H) Journalism – 99%
BA (H) Philosophy – 97.5%
BA (H) Political Science – 99.75%
BA (H) Psychology – 99.75%
BA (H) Sanskrit – 75%
BA (H) Sociology – 98.75%
BCom (H) – 99.75%
Miranda House
BA (H) Economics – 99.50%
BA (H) Bengali – 70%
BA (H) English – 99%
BA (H) Geography – 98.75%
BA (H) Hindi – 93.50%
BA (H) History – 99.25%
BA (H) Philosophy – 99.50%
BA (H) Political Science – 99.75%
BA (H) Sanskrit – 78%
BA (H) Sociology – 98.75%
Kalindi College
BA (H) Economics - 98%
BA (H) English - 95%
BA (H) Geography - 95%
BA (H) Hindi - 87%
BA (H) History - 94%
BA (H) Political Science - 93%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 45%
BCom (H) - 98%
BCom - 96%
BSc (H) Chemistry - 94%
BSc (H) Computer Science - 93%
BSc (H) Mathematics - 95%
BSc (H) Physics - 96%
BA Programme (Economics + Geography) - 89%
BA Programme (Economics + History) - 91%
BA Programme (History + Political Science) - 95%
College of Vocational Studies
BA (H) Hindi - 82%
BA (Vocational Studies) Management and Marketing of Insurance - 88.50%
BA (Vocational Studies) Material Management - 86.50%
BA (Vocational Studies) Office Management and Secretarial Practice - 87%
BA (Vocational Studies) Small and Medium Enterprises - 86.50%
Kamala Nehru College
BA (H) Economics – 98%
BA (H) English – 99%
BA (H) Geography – 98%
BA (H) Hindi – 83%
BA (H) History – 98.50%
BA (H) Journalism – 99%
BA (H) Philosophy – 93%
BA (H) Political Science – 99%
BA (H) Psychology – 99%
BA (H) Sanskrit – 70%
BA (H) Sociology – 98%
BCom – 97%
BCom (H) – 98%
Jesus and Mary College
English (H) – 99% for commerce, 97% science, 97% humanities
BCom (H) – 98%
Bcom – 97.25%
Economics (H) – 98.5%
Hindi (H) – 70%
History (H) – 95.25% with history in 12th, 97.25% without
BSc Mathematics (H) – 95.5%
Political science – 97.75% with political science in 12th, 99.75% without
Psychology (H) – 99% with psychology, 100% without
Sociology – 96.5% with sociology, 98.5% without
BVoc retail management and IT – 91%
BVoc healthcare management – 90%
Ramanujan College
BA Accounting and Finance + Economics – 95%
BA Accounting and Finance + Mathematics – 94%
BA Economics + Entrepreneurship and small business – 94%
BA Economics + Mathematics – 96%
BA Economics + Psychology – 96%
BA Hindi + History – 92%
BA Hindi + Political Science – 92%
BA Philosophy + Political Science – 93%
BA Political Science + Psychology – 96%
BA Punjabi + History – 92%
BA Punjabi + Political Science – 92%
BA (H) Applied Psychology – 99%
BA (H) Economics – 98%
BA (H) English – 96%
BA (H) Hindi – 88%
BA (H) Philosophy – 94%
BA (Hons) Political Science – 97%
BCom – 97.5%
BCom (H) – 98.5%
BCom (H) Computer Science – 97%
BSc (H) Mathematics – 98%
BVoc Banking Operations – 95%
BVoc Software Development – 95%
Gargi College
BA (Hons) Applied Psychology – 99.50%
BA (H) Economics – 99%
BA (H) Englis – 98.50%
BA (H) Hindi – 88%
BA (H) History – 98%
BA (H) Philosophy – 97%
BA (H) Political Science – 98.50%
BA (H) Sanskrit – 68%
BCom – 98.50%
BCom (H) – 99%
DU will begin the admission process tomorrow. It will release a total of five cut off lists as well as a special cut off list. It has issued detailed guidelines for the same. Candidates will need to login to the official admissions portal of DU to register themselves for a particular course.
