From Maharashtra Board to PSEB: Know Status of Board Exams Across States

The number of coronavirus cases has begun to rise again, and several states have already imposed restrictions to contain the virus. Night Curfew has been imposed in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra among other regions to hold the spreading of the virus.

This has led many states to close the schools and run online classes, and some states have decided to postpone the board exams as well. Here is a state-wise list of schools, colleges, and board examination timeline:

The Maharashtra Education Department is considering postponing the upcoming board exams due to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state. While officials from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and the Maharashtra Education Department have not commented on the matter, media reports from Nagpur have suggested that such a proposal is being considered in light of the state’s deteriorating COVID-19 situation. A final call on the Maharashtra Board Exams may be made soon.

In Tamil Nadu, the schools are open only for class 12, and online classes are going on for the rest of the students. The Tamil Nadu government has promoted students of classes 9, 10, and 11 without holding examinations. The class 12 exams will commence on May 3, 2021, and end on May 21, 2021.

Following an increase in the number of cases in the state, Punjab’s schools and colleges will be closed until April 15. The state’s board exams have also been rescheduled; according to new orders, the Class 10th board exams will now take place from May 4 to May 24. Exams for class 12th will take place between April 20 and May 24. The decision on reopening of schools would be reviewed on April 8.

In Kerala, the regular offline classes for 10 and 12 resumed in January this year, whereas online classes are also going on. The Higher Secondary Examination will be held between April 8 and 26, 2021. The vocational higher secondary examination will be held from April 9 and 30, 2021. The examinations of Kerala Technical University have been rescheduled for April 5.

The schools remain closed for classes 1 to 5 while they are functioning normally for students from standard 6 to 12. Colleges are also open. However, By late evening today government will decide on whether to postpone or to schedule the board and other exams. Keeping in mind the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government stated that it plans to start the next academic session for schools from July 15, 2021.

Lt. governor Manoj Sinha has ordered to shut down the schools up to class 12th till April 11. However, the board examination of classes 10 and 12 will continue as per the plan.

