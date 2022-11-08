The board exams 2023 are a few months away. While several boards such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have released the detailed timetable of the 10th and 12th board exams, others including central boards like CBSE and CISCE are expected to release the date sheet by this month.

Let’s check out the state-wise and central board exam dates list here:

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will be held from February 15. The board is expected to announce the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023 by this month. The exam will be held with 100 per cent syllabus and will have more internal choices.

CISCE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams will be tentatively held in February/ March. The detailed date sheet is likely to be released by November. The CISCE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals. The board has already released the sample papers.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu class 12 or HSC board exams will begin on March 13 and conclude on April 3. The class 10 or SSLC exams will begin on April 6 and continue till April 20. Meanwhile, the class 11 will begin on March 14 and end on April 5. The practical exams for senior students will commence from February onwards and go on till early March. The class 10th and 12th timetable has been made available online by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, at dge.tn.gov.in. Each exam will be conducted for three hours from 10 am.

Uttar Pradesh: The UP board exams will be held in February-March. A total of 58,78,448 students have have registered for this year’s board examinations including 31,16,458 students for class 10, and 27,50,871 for class 12 exams. The detailed date sheet is expected to be released soon.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh or MPBSE board exams 2023 will be held in March. The time table will be issued for classes 10 and 12 soon. The practical examinations of 10th and 12th will take place in February only. Once out, the datesheet will be issued at mpbse.nic.in. This time, more than 18 lakh candidates will appear in the board examinations of class 10th and 12th. The exams will be held on a full syllabus.

Telangana: The TS SSC board exams 2023 will be held in last week of March. The Telangana government has announced that the SSC or class 10 board exams 2022 will be held for 6 papers, instead of 11 papers. Among the six papers include Telugu, English, mathematics, general science and social science. These were conducted as two papers in the past. There was only one exam for Hindi subject.

Karnataka: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will hold the SSLC examination from April 4 to April 15. The test will be conducted in an offline mode. It will be conducted in two slots — one from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and the other one from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams will tentatively begin on March 10 with the subject Kannada and end on March 29, with computer science. The exam will be held in the morning and evening shifts. The morning session is going to run from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to hold class 10th and class 12th exams from March 4, 2023. The exam schedule will be released on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in soon. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet. In 2022, the board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 20 in two shifts. However, this year the examinations will be conducted in a single shift.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to start the board exams 2023 for the class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE) in February and March. The HSC exams are scheduled to begin on February 21 and SSC exams will begin on March 2.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur has announced that it will begin practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from March 10 and end on March 31. The students must note that those who remain absent during the practical exams will not be allowed to sit for re-examination under any circumstances, the board said. The practicals will be conducted in two shifts – morning 8 am to 11 am and next afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

