From Maharashtra's Political Storm to Udaipur Murder: Top News Events to Know to Boost Your GK

From UPSC to CAT – most competitive exams have a major component of GK or general awareness. Keeping a tab of day-to-day happenings can be a tough task. To help you prepare better and to ensure you do not miss out on any major happenings, here is a list of important highlights from this week that one must give a read:

New CM of Maharashtra

Just a day after Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation, Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde took control of the Chief Minister chair in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde is the 20th Chief Minister of the state.

Supreme Court on Nupur Sharma case

The suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma is charged with multiple FIRs in various states following her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. In this regard, she filed a petition in the apex court however it got declined. The Supreme Court stated that her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire”, adding that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”. The court has asked Nupur to seek alternate remedies.

Plastic ban

The ban on single-use plastic products has been applied from this Friday, July 1 only. The government has made it very clear that violation of the ban will come with serious punishments, including a fine or a jail term, or both. The details are under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act (EPA) as well as under the bylaws of respective municipal corporations.

India vs England 5th test

The fifth and final Test match between India and England started on Friday, July 1. The game is being played in Birmingham. India’s score at the end of the first day was 338 for 7 wickets. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja gave a fantastic performance as they made 222 runs partnership for the team.

Covid-19 update

There are 17,092 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours which takes up the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,34,86,326 in India. As per the Union Health Ministry data, the number of active cases increased to 1,09,568. The death toll has surged to 5,25,168 with 29 new fatalities.

