From Microsoft to Coal India, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

From software engineering posts in Microsoft to vacancies in Coal India, a number of opportunities are available for job seekers this week. The various jobs are open for different qualification levels from graduates to even 12th pass candidates as well. So if you are actively looking for a job switch or want to bag your first sector job, then here is a list to apply for this week.

Microsoft Recruitment 2022

Tech giant, Microsoft has invited applications from eligible candidates for the hiring of software engineers at its locations in Bangalore, Noida and Hyderabad. 2022 batch graduates who have completed their BTech, MTech, or MS degree in computer science or equivalent subjects with a CGPA of 7.5 out of 10 can apply. Candidates can register themselves at careers.microsoft.com. Check how to apply and other details here.

Google India Girl Hackathon 2022

Google India has sought applications from women coders who are enrolled in courses of computer and allied subjects. Candidates can register in teams of three last by March 9. The hackathon will have three stages — Google Online Challenge, Design Document Round, and Virtual Hackathon Round. It will be held on multiple dates between March 19 and April 30. Registration can be done online at buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com. Winners will get a cash prize along with an interview chance for a job at Google. Click here to know more.

EY (Ernst & Young Global Limited) recruitment 2022

Multinational audit firm EY is hiring BCom, BBM and MCom degree holders for the post of senior finance analyst at its Bengaluru office. Candidates having 3-6 years of minimum experience in financial reporting and other accounting processes can apply at ey.com. The job advertisement has not mentioned the last date to apply, so candidates are advised to apply at the earliest. Know more here.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) recruitment 2022

The UPPRPB will soon release notification inviting applications for 26,210 posts of constable and 172 posts of firemen through direct recruitment. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of UPPBPB. Candidates must be between 18 and 22 years of age and also must have passed class 12 to apply for the posts. The selection will be on the basis of an offline exam consisting of objective-type questions. Read other details here.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recruitment 2022

The TNPSC has released notification for a total of 5,529 vacancies on its website. The recruitment will be done for group 2 for 116 posts and group 2A for 5,413 posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of TNPSC by March 23. Candidates must be between 21 and 33 years of age and also must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university to apply for the posts. The selection process involves three stages – prelims, mains, and interview. The preliminary examination will be held on May 21. The mains exam will be held tentatively in September and the interview in February next year. Click here to check other details about the posts.

Coal India recruitment 2022

Eastern Coalfields Limited is hiring for 313 posts of mining sirdar at its mines across Jharkhand and West Bengal. Candidates can apply through the official website of Eastern Coalfields by March 10. Candidates who wish to apply must be between 18 and 30 years of age. Candidates also must have passed class 12 with a Mining Sirdarship certificate of competency from DGMS or a valid gas testing certificate and valid first-aid certificate to apply for the posts. The selection will be done on the basis of a computer-based test followed by an Indian Medical Examination (IME). Read other details here.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recruitment 2022

The RBI has invited applications to fill 950 assistant posts across its various branches. Candidates can apply through the official website of RBI. The last date to submit applications is March 8. Candidates who wish to apply must be between 20 and 28 years of age and also must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum 50 percent aggregate in any discipline. The selection will be based on a prelims, mains, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Selected candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 36,091 per month. Click here to know more.

East Coast Railway Apprentice recruitment 2022

The East Coast Railway has invited applications for 756 apprenticeship roles. Candidates can apply for the post online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Bhubaneswar from March 7 till 5 pm. Candidates who wish to apply must be between 15 and 24 years of age and also must have passed class 10 with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate from a recognised board. A National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT is also required to apply for the posts. The selection will be on the basis of a merit list prepared by the recruitment cell. The list will be prepared by taking the average of the matriculation marks of the candidate and his ITI marks. Check how to apply and other details here.

