From Ministry of Labour and Employment to UBI, List of Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for a job in the government sector, look no further. From the Union Bank of India to the Indian Army to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, several departments have released recruitment notifications. Know the list of top government jobs to apply for this week:

Union Bank of India (UBI) recruitment 2021

The Union Bank of India (UBI) is recruiting for over 300 posts of Specialist Officers. The application form will be available till September 3 on the official website of UBI. Only those candidates who are between the age of 30 years and 40 years will be eligible for applying. The selection of candidates will be done through an exam followed by a personal interview. Check vacancy-wise details of posts here.

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 151 vacancies for the post of Deputy Director in ESIC, Ministry of Labour, and Employment. Applicants must have a degree from a recognised university along with three years of experience in public relations or insurance or revenue or tax-related matters or administration or accounts or marketing in an autonomous body or government or public sector. Know steps to apply here.

Indian Army recruitment 2021

The Indian Army is hiring for the posts of constable general duty, constable clerk, constable tradesman, and constable (pharma). Candidates who have passed class 8, 10 and 12 can apply on the official website of the Indian Army up till August 25. Candidates need at least 50 marks to apply for the posts. For OBC candidates the minimum marks are 45, for SC, ST, and PwBD it is 40 marks. Check details here.

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021

Allahabad High Court has released the recruitment notification for the posts of review officer, assistant review officer, and computer assistant on its official website. In total, 411 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process will continue till September 16. Candidates must have completed their graduation or equivalent from any recognized university. Details here.

Coal India recruitment 2021

Application has been invited to fill 588 vacancies for the post of management trainee. Candidates can apply till September 9 online on its official website. The recruitment is being conducted to hire suitable candidates in mining, electrical, mechanical, civil, industrial engineering, and geology discipline. During the recruitment process, GATE 2021 score will be taken into account. Check how to apply.

