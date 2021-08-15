From More Job Opportunities to Flexibility in Studies: Here's Students' Idea of Independent Education System

On the occasion of Independence Day 2021, students from across age groups share what is an independent education system to them. For some its digitisation of content, for others, it is to have a non-popular view and be able to express it. Students across schools and colleges share their thoughts with News18.com on what an independent education system means to them

Amplifying opportunities

Avleen Kaur, a student of MBA from BML Munjal University says education is about amplifying opportunities, expanding horizons. “It is an arrangement which is not limited to any dogmatic perspective, but rather it is dynamic, multi-disciplinary, and evolutionary, catering to everyone’s needs. In this globalised economy, we are witnessing a paradigm shift wherein the boundaries are getting blurred, demanding the present education system to be independent. This not only includes changes to be made regarding opportunities to choose career or subjects but also infrastructural development, information literacy, availability of resources and application of talents requires gap analysis," says Avleen.

Towards newer teaching methods

Bilal Mohamed from School of Law, Sai University says in this age of digitisation, the aim should be to equip individuals with the relevant skill sets. “The advantage of a good education system lies in its ‘independence’. Emerging technologies have enabled us in many ways but have in the process accelerated the rate of change. We need an education system that is cognisant of this fact and has the freedom to question and break free from the rigid constraints that are thrust on them."

These gaps can be addressed using unconventional learning methods rather than focusing on theoretical learning. “Digitisation has made information more accessible than ever. The aim, therefore, should be to equip individuals with the right skill sets, one that allows us to synthesise different kinds of information and resources to address new and uncertain challenges," he adds.

Sidhant Gumber, an engineering student at The NorthCap University says that out of the whole syllabus he learned in school, the ones without the traditional methods of teaching are enjoyed the most. “Education is not a set of instructions; school students are not data members and classrooms are not IDEs (integrated development environment). I’ve spent 17 years of my life receiving education and you know what topics stayed with me the most? The ones which were not laid down to me in the form of “systematic instructions”. Education is a process by which our perception of life metamorphs into a unique one thereby differentiating us from the people around us. Education is about individuality, it should allow us to adapt to an overnight change if it happens."

Freedom to choose subjects

Swajit Singh, pursuing BBA at Vijaybhoomi University says, “An educational system which cares about its users is an independent education system as they have the freedom to create educational experiences that meet child’s needs without having to follow the state mandates on curriculum, textbooks, and testing which feel like they were set in stone ages ago. I would also like to see children being able to self-discover what they would like to become at an earlier age and not being held back by the pre-defined paths by society and states alike. For example, if a student wants to study physics and economics, he should be able to do so and not be conformed to a few streams."

No longer about lectures

Anvita Kaur, an 11th standard student of Ekya School, ITPL Layout, Bengaluru says the education systems have been designed for an instruction-based school life that now seems impractical. “Our education systems cannot be a measure of memorising and retaining with heavy importance towards a mere figure of marks. Learning isn’t memorising for a test and forgetting about it later. Every concept learnt at school should be an asset and embed within us as we grow. The idea of lecturing does not appeal to modern ways of teaching because education should mean interaction and not losing focus halfway through hours long of lecturing," she says.

“We should be taught filing taxes, self-awareness, how to appear in job interviews, career awareness and most of all-working smarter than working harder. This will help us ensure that our ‘educated’ population is able to meet the expectations of skills required in our future careers," she adds.

