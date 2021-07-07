From MSBSHSE, RBSE to UPMSP: 12th Board Results to be Out This Month, Know Result Dates

Supreme Court has asked all the state and central boards to announce their class 12 results by July 31. State boards have been prepping up to announce the scorecard as soon as possible. While some of the states like Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana have already released the result for class 10 and class 12 results, most of the bards will be declaring their results this month.

In absence of board exams this year, students will be given marks on the basis of the previous year’s performance and internal assessment. Here’s the list of state-wise board exams scheduled to be released this or in the second week of July.

CBSE: Since the exams have been cancelled this year, the board will mark the students on the basis of past years’ performance. It has asked schools to submit class 10, 11, and class 12 internals and practicals marks by July 15. The final results are expected to be released by July 31.

UP Board: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the class 10 and 12 board exam results this week. The exams were cancelled owing to the second wave of the Covid-19. Over 56 thousand students in UP are awaiting their results, out of which 26.10 lakh are class 12 students.

Maharashtra Board: The Maharashtra government, on July 2, has announced the evaluation criteria for the allotment of marks for the students of Class 10 and 12, as the exams were cancelled due to pandemic. Now, the results are expected to be announced by July 15. The board has asked schools to upload the marks obtained by the class 12 students in class 10, 11, and class 12 internals by July 23. Teachers will have to submit the marks to the principals between July 7 and 14.

Haryana Board: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) is also supposed to declare the board exam result by July 15. As the evaluation will be done on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in classes 10, 11, and 12, the board has asked the schools to submit the marks of the students from June 28 to July 6.

GSEB: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has already declared the class 10 result on June 30, while the evaluation process for the class 12 result is under-process. Over 6.83 lakh students are awaiting the GSEB class 12 result 2021. As per sources, the results are expected to be released by the third week of July.

JAC: After the Jharkhand governmentapproved the state academic council’s (JAC) result evaluation formula for Class 10 and 12 on July 1, it is expected that the scores will be announced by July 20. The state government will set up a committee to monitor the smooth processing of Classes 10 and 12 evaluations.

West Bengal Board: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is expected to release the result for the Class 10 and the Class 12 board exams this month. The evolution process has already been started by the board and the result for class 10 is supposed to be announced by July 20, while the class 12 result will be declared by the last week of July.

Karnataka: The Karnataka Pre-University College (PUC) II class 12 exams have been cancelled. The students will be given grades instead of marks that will prepared on the basis of the students last year’s performance, that is, class 11. If students are unhappy with their grades, the Karnataka board will consider holding exams for them, said primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar.

