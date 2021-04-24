From NEET PG 2021 to JEE Main, Here's List of Entrance Exams Postponed Due to Covid-19

The surge in Covid-19 cases has put many national-level entrance exams including National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session, and many university-level entrance exams to a halt. Several state-level entrance exams and board exams have also been deferred. The revised schedule for the entrance exams has not been announced yet. The new dates will be decided after reviewing the prevailing situation. Candidates are advised to keep checking the respective official websites regularly to get updates on new examination dates. Know about the examinations that have been postponed due to Covid-19.

NEET (PG) 2021:

The National Board of Examinations has postponed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) till the next order. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. The admit card for the same has already been insured at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

JEE Main (April) session:

National Testing Agency has cancelled the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session for now. As per the official announcement, the new dates will be announced 15 days prior to the examination. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted between April 27 to April 30. Meanwhile, the officials have advised the candidates to practice chapter-wise tests on the NTA Abhyas App.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Entrance Exam

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has also canceled the entrance examinations. The exam was scheduled from June 20 to July 11. The fresh schedule for admission tests for the session 2021-22 will be notified in the due course of time. The varsity has even asked the students living inside the campus to vacate the hostel.

UPCET 2021:

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test for various UG and PG courses offered in colleges and institutes across the state has also been postponed. The exam was previously scheduled for May 16 to June 15.

BHU Entrance Test 2021:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has also postponed the research entrance test for Law and Human Rights and Duties Education (HRDE) which was to be held on April 18. The varsity will release the new dates for RET Law and RET HRDE later.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) PhD Entrance Exams 2021:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has postponed the Ph.D. entrance tests keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19situation in Delhi. The Jamia Millia Islamia Ph.D. entrance tests were scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24 and 26.

