There are a number of academic events slated in the month of March. Apart from the class 10 and 12 board exams across various states, there are also a lot of developments taking place across the education sector including NEET UG registrations, SSC CGL tier II exam, etc.

Know the top academic events of March here:

NEET UG Registration

The online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is expected to begin soon. It is expected to begin the first week of March. As and when National Testing Agency (NTA) releases applications, candidates can visit the official website of the testing agency and complete the registration process. As per the schedule, this year, the exam for undergraduate students will be conducted on May 7.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exams

The class 10 exams of the Maharashtra state board have begun today, March 2 with language papers. The exams will conclude with paper II geography of social studies on March 25. Meanwhile, the class 12 or HSC exams started with the English paper on February 21 and will come to an end on March 20.

Rajasthan Board Exams

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is conducting class 10 and 12 exams in the month of March, for which 21,12,206 students have registered. Nearly the month-long annual exam for class 10th will begin with an English paper on March 16 and conclude with Sanskrit and vocational subjects on April 11. For class 12 students, annual exams will begin with a psychology paper on March 9 and end with vocational subjects on April 12.

NEET PG 2023

Despite repeated requests by students to the central govt and approaching courts for postponement of the examination, the medical council has gone ahead with its scheduled date of examination for this year’s NEET PG 2023 on March 5. Admit cards have already been issued on February 27 and results are expected to be announced on March 31.

CTET 2023 Results

This month, the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 will be announced by the Central Board of School Education (CBSE). Around 32.5 lakh students appeared in the examination which was a computer-based test. Soon after the completion of the review process, the board will declare the results.

SSC CGL Tier II examination

The Combined Graduate Level Tier II examination of the Staff Selection Commission or SSC CGL begins today, March, 2, and will end by March 7. To fill 37,409 vacancies in various govt departments, nearly 33,55,194 candidates registered for the SSC CGL tier I. Among them, 3,86,652 have been selected for the CGL tier II examination.

