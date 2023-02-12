There are several government organisations that have opened their recruitment window. At present, Assam Police, OPSC, Punjab Police, and HNBGU among others have released notification for the recruitment process.

If you have been looking for a job switch matching your skill set and experience level, we are here to rescue you. Here’s a list of government job vacancies that you can apply this week.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts under fire and emergency services. The online registration for the process began on February 8 and will go through February 22. A total of 333 vacant posts will be filled through this drive.

OPSC Recruitment

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of civil judges. Candidates of this recruitment under the Odisha judicial service must note that the link for online application and submission will go live on February 17. Once the link is active, candidates can submit their applications on the official website at opsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications is March 17. A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment

Punjab Police Recruitment

The Punjab Police recruitment board has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector in the district police and armed police cadres of the Punjab Police. The deadline to apply for the vacancies is February 28 up to 11:55 pm. A total of 288 Sub-Inspector vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates must be between 18 to 28 years as on January 1, 2023, to apply for the post.

HNBGU Recruitment

The Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) has started the registration process for the recruitment of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors by direct recruitment. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at hnbgu.ac.in till March 2 (up to 11:59 pm). A total of 204 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the university such as mass communication, chemistry, home science, economics, anthropology, zoology, management, agriculture, law, and others.

UPSC CSE 2023 Notification

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification for the civil services exam 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE 2023 exam at upsc.gov.in till February 21 (up to 6:00 PM). Through this recruitment drive, the commission has notified that 1105 posts will be filled this year. As per the official notice, UPSC will conduct a screening test for selection to the mains examination via the civil services exam (preliminary), which is slated for May 28. While the mains exam is expected to be held in November this year.

