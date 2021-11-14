From PhonePe to Indian Oil, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Are you looking for a job in the government or private sector? If yes, then there are several vacancies announced for various posts in different departments. There are various recruitment drives conducted to hire class 10, 12 passed students as well as graduate and postgraduate students. The application for some of these hirings will close this week. Here are all the government and private jobs that you can apply for this week:

MP high court group D recruitment 2021

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is recruiting various group D level posts including the driver, peon, watchman, waterman, gardener, and sweeper in district and session court. The online application can be submitted on the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in between November 13 and November 28. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of an interview comprising 30 marks. Check all the details here.

PhonePe mutual fund specialist recruitment 2021

PhonePe is hiring candidates for the posts of customer service advisor. The recruitment drive is held to hire mutual funds specialists for its in-house customer experience team. The selected candidates will be required to resolve customers’ queries related to mutual funds. The applicants must have excellent written and verbal communications and good learnability. Candidates having 0-2 years of work experience can apply. Know all details here.

RBI summer internship programme 2021

Reserve Bank Of India is offering internships to students who are pursuing higher studies, in finance, economics, law, and banking. The annual summer internship programme will begin in April 2022. The application window is open and will remain active till December 31. As many as 125 interns will be selected for the summer placements programme and the selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. Click here for more details.

NPCIL trade apprentice recruitment 2021

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is accepting online applications for 250 vacancies of trade apprentices. The online application link was activated on October 28 and will continue till November 15, up to 4 pm. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of NPCIL at npcil.nic.in. It must be noted that the candidates must possess ITI in concerned trade from a recognized university. Read all details here.

IIT Bhubaneswar winter internship 2021

IIT Bhubaneswar has invited applications for its winter internship in various fields including basic sciences, earth, ocean, and climate sciences, electrical sciences, infrastructure, mechanical sciences, humanities, social sciences, and management and minerals, metallurgical and materials engineering. The last date to apply is November 21 up to 11 pm. The internship will be of three weeks duration beginning from December 6 to 31 via online mode. Know all about the internship here.

IndiGo airlines recruitment 2021

IndiGo airlines have invited applications from engineering graduates to apply for the post of trainee on its official website goindigo.app.param.ai. Candidates with a BTech degree can apply for this recruitment drive. Further, the applicants must have at least 60 per cent marks in class 10 as well as graduation. The shortlisted candidates will be required to repair management of aircraft components, aircraft routing, fleet management, maintenance planning with minimal grounding time of aircraft, warehouse and inventory management, and front line support. Know all details here.

Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2021

The Rajasthan police department has announced the recruitment of over 4500 constable posts from suitable posts. The interested candidates can apply till December 3 online via their SSO ID at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, followed by a physical efficiency test and a physical standard test. As many as 4,588 constables are on offer including 4,161 constable general duty, 154 constable telecom, and 100 constable (driver). Click here to know all the details.

Indian Oil apprentice recruitment 2021

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring applications for 527 technical and non-technical apprentices for its branch in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. The registration will conclude on December 4. Candidates will be selected through a written test which is scheduled to be held on December 19. All the selected candidates will be required to undergo training for the duration of 12 months. Know steps to apply and other details here.

PwC recruitment 2021:

Giant accounting firm PwC is hiring eligible candidates for the post of senior associate - corporate finance at their Kolkata office. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official portal pwc.in. Candidates who have completed CA or CA-inter or CFA or MBA or bachelor or master’s degree in any discipline along with two years of experience in research can apply for this recruitment drive. The job role includes delivering innovative deal solutions to their clients, providing advice and support, from initiation to deal completion. Know all details here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.