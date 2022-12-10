From Phygital Learning to Gamification, Key Trends That Will Define the Indian Edtech Sector in 2023

The edtech sector has made a significant impact during the last decade and the Covid – 19 pandemic has only accelerated this digitalization. India is on the brink of an evolution in its education ecosystem. This is perhaps the most exciting and disruptive stage of the edtech sector, with its value forecasted to grow to USD 30 billion in the next 10 years, and innovators being ready to redesign the future of learning.

Here are some of the latest technology trends that are predicted to transform the education industry in 2023 and the future years to come:

Gamification in Education – It is a process to solve problems by using the characteristics of game elements in education. It helps in increasing student engagement, improving skills and optimising learning, helps in simplifying complex concepts and better retention. Learning objectives can be met through gamification, which encourages students to strive for them and receive instant feedback. Game-based higher education is predicted to rise by approximately 32 per cent by 2023. Edtech and gamification are concepts that are made to complement each other in the near future while allowing for more expansion in the industry.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality – The sector of education is evolving with the use of digital technology and one of the key pathbreakers or trends responsible for this change is augmented and virtual reality. It is known to boost learning retention and personalized learning experience, increases possibilities of experimentation, reduces reliance on learning by rote, empowers educators and learners and encourages active learning. Difficult concepts can be simplified for students by using virtual tools in a controlled environment. Although the Indian market is at the developing stage of adopting AR & VR technology, it is believed to be the future of education.

Phygital Learning – It is the amalgamation of physical and digital forms of learning and is an innovative approach which is reforming the current education scenario. The Covid 19 pandemic has led to this emersion in the Indian education system. India has been following the traditional schooling system for ages, but it is the pandemic that forced us to look in a new direction where the traditional and the digital approach can be merged to give a more effective and personalized education.

Today, complex concepts are taught using animated audio-visuals, which helps in better retention and understanding. Teachers and the school management is being able to keep track of each student’s performance. Learning has become more interactive, and the academic performance of students has improved.

One of the examples of phygital education in the country, are the O-lab or online laboratories by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, where students can perform experiments without the need of a physical laboratory or equipment. Also, many edtech companies in India are providing digital solutions to schools to educate students in the best ways possible, proving that phygital learning is here to stay for a long time.

Digital Infrastructure – Although school’s physical infrastructure is an important facet in providing students a conducive environment for their academic journey, digital infrastructure also plays a key role in it, especially in the current scenario.

In the last few years, across India, digital classrooms have gained prominence. This technology enabled classrooms (digital infrastructure) provide opportunities for teaching and learning by integrating technology such as interactive whiteboard/projector, audio-visual capabilities, ICT labs/multimedia centers, educational games, classroom activity management software, homework submission and review software, cloud-based e-learning initiatives etc.

Personalized Learning – Personalized learning is a powerful new approach to education. It teaches students valuable technology, helps them to pick topic as per their interests and choices, track their progress and work on their weak zones, it drives engagement, set goals for themselves, and get immediate feedback. With all these benefits, learning becomes fun and more interactive. So, it can be said that personalized learning equipped with digitalization, is the future of education.

Education in India has seen a substantial growth and transformation in the past few years especially with the advent of digitalization and the above discussed Edtech trends are a major part of it. With more schools in India adopting the digital route to provide quality education to its students, it can be said that this edtech innovations/trends in education are going to shape the future of the generations to come.

— Written by Arindam Ghosh, VP & Head of Strategy, Schoolnet

