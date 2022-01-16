From Postponed Practicals to Take-home Pre-boards, How Board Exams Changed in 2022

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, several state boards, as well as CBSE and CISCE, are mulling when and how to conduct the class 10, 12 board exams 2022. Last year, almost all the boards had to cancel their exams hence some of the boards decided to divide the exams into two parts for this academic year. From Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, here’s the latest status of board exams 2022:

Rajasthan board

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has deferred the practical exam for class 12 boards due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The exams were slated to begin on January 17. Rajasthan education minister Bulaki Das Kalla said that the decision to postpone the exams was taken after 25 districts of the state were marked in the red zone for COVID-19 infection. A decision regarding the new practical exam dates will be taken after a review meeting in February.

If the Covid-19 situation doesn’t become conducive, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 of RBSE might also be affected. The board exams are scheduled to commence from March 3. Over 20 lakh students are enrolled in Rajasthan board classes 10 and 12.

Madhya Pradesh Board

The MPBSE has scheduled the board exams 2022 from February 12 and the pre-boards from January 20. The pre-board exams, however, have been shifted to take-home mode wherein students will have to appear for the exams while sitting at their respective homes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also announced the shutting down of schools in the state from classes 1 to 12 in government and private schools. Schools have opted for online classes.

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) has released the sample papers of the term II board exams already. The exams are likely to be conducted in March-April, however, earlier the board had said that the second term will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better. The final results will be on the basis of the two terms, internal assessments, and practical exams.

CISCE

Like CBSE, CISCE has already conducted the term I exams and the second semester would be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better. The final results will be prepared thereafter but if semester II is not conducted, the final result will be on the basis of semester I, internal assessments, and practical exams.

Bihar Board

The Bihar board intermediate and matric board exams are scheduled to be held from February 1. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has said the exams will be held as per schedule following speculations that the exams might be postponed. More than 30 lakh students have registered for the exams this year.

Uttar Pradesh Board

The UP Board is likely to hold exams 2022 after the elections which are scheduled to be held in February. Hence, students can expect the exams to begin in March. The practical exams are likely to be held in the third week of February for both classes 10 and 12 students.

West Bengal Board

After several WBBSE and WBCHSE board members have been infected with Covid-19, the Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik exam preparations have been hampered. Officials said that if the number of Covid-19 cases increases, it will be very difficult for the boards to conduct the exams. The class 10 exams are scheduled to be held in March while the class 12 exams are in April.

